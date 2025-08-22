

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 3-week low of 48.72 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-day low of 172.54 against the euro and a 2-day low of 199.33 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 148.39, 172.32 and 199.08, respectively.



The yen edged down to 183.59 against the Swiss franc, from Thursday's closing value of 183.48.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 3-day low of 95.52, a 2-day low of 86.46 and a 3-day low of 106.89 from Thursday's closing quotes of 95.35, 86.38 and 106.74, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 152.00 against the greenback, 173.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the franc, 97.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News