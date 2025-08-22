Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 08:15
30,880 Euro
-0,19 % -0,060
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
136 Leser
Huhtamäki Oyj establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.8.2025 AT 9.00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

Huhtamäki Oyj has established a EUR 2 billion Euro Medium Term Noteand on Huhtamaki's website at www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors/financial-information/debt-investors.

BNP PARIBAS is acting as the arranger of the EMTN programme.

The net proceeds from the notes issued under the EMTN programme will be used for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ???
Global Communications

DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy securities of Huhtamäki Oyj in any jurisdiction and the information contained herein may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction or under any circumstances in which it is not authorised or is unlawful. In particular, this release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States, the European Economic Area, the Republic of Finland, Singapore, Belgium, Switzerland or Canada. Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Huhtamäki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? -


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
