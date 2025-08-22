

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.3 percent growth in the first quarter. In the flash estimate, the economy showed a contraction of 0.1 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation declined 1.4 percent compared to the prior quarter amid a 1.9 percent fall in investments in machinery and equipment. Foreign trade was also not favorable, as exports were down 0.1 percent, while there was a 1.6 percent increase in imports.



Household consumption rose only 0.1 percent, and government consumption was 0.8 percent higher.



On the production side, the construction industry logged a significant contraction of 3.7 percent. The manufacturing sector also faced a setback in the second quarter by shrinking 0.3 percent, and production was down in almost every sector of manufacturing.



On an annual basis, the economy logged a calendar-adjusted growth of 0.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent in the first quarter. The rate of expansion was revised downward from 0.4 percent.



