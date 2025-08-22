Maha Capital AB: Maha appoints Pareto as liquidity provider

Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") has appointed Pareto Securities as liquidity provider for the Company's shares. The arrangement will take effect on 22 August, 2025.

The engagement is in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's rules for liquidity provision. Under the agreement, Pareto Securities will quote bid and ask prices in Maha's shares with the objective of improving share liquidity and reducing the spread between buy and sell prices.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed investment company focused on deploying capital across high-potential sectors. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments that deliver long-term value for shareholders. Maha Capital targets opportunities with strong fundamentals, clear paths to monetization, and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-energy.com.