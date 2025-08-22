HusCompagniet A/S: HusCompagniet maintained momentum in H1 2025 and narrows full-year guidance

Company Announcement 8/2025

Interim financial report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2025

In line with expectations, HusCompagniet delivered solid 29% growth across segments in H1 2025, reaching total revenue of DKK 1,375 million. The positive revenue development follows consecutive quarters of increased sales.

Group CEO of HusCompagniet, Martin Ravn-Nielsen says: "We are pleased to see that market conditions for particularly the Detached segment continued to improve. Despite continued low consumer confidence, the sales pickup in this segment gained traction in H1 2025. At the same time, we signed both smaller and larger contracts in the Semi-detached segment and continued to expand our total order backlog."

Gross margin[1] declined and came to 18.9% in H1 2025 against 21.9% in H1 2024. The development was due to lower contribution from Semi-detached, which was impacted by the effect of a few projects in HC Elements with unsatisfactory low margins, timing of project deliveries, lower ratio of projects on own land and a changed product mix. EBITDA came to DKK 39 million for an EBITDA margin of 2.9% compared to DKK 49 million and a margin of 4.6% in H1 2024. EBIT amounted to DKK 18 million against DKK 24 million in H1 2024.

In H1 2025, sales increased by 10% to 701 houses (units) and deliveries by 3% to 394 houses. Progress was driven by the Detached segment and supported by Wooden houses. At the same time, the total order backlog grew 40% to DKK 2,069 million due to satisfactory sales performance in all three segments.

"Based on the significant growth of our order backlog and the continued sales traction, we have welcomed new employees in a balanced ramp-up of our organisation. We are strengthening our team to support increasing sales across the Detached and Semi-detached segments as well as our ability to seize future opportunities", says Martin Ravn-Nielsen.

Selected key highlights Q2 and H1 2025

DKKm Q2 2025 Q2 2024* Change Q2/Q2 H1 2025 H1 2024* Change H1/H1 Houses sold (units) 345 368 -6% 701 640 10% Houses delivered (units) 199 215 -7% 394 382 3% Order backlog, net 2,069 1,473 40% 2,069 1,473 40% Income statement Revenue 740 579 28% 1,375 1,062 29% Gross profit 136 120 13% 260 232 12% EBITDA 23 27 -15% 39 49 -19% EBIT 12 15 -20% 18 24 -25% Balance sheet Contract assets, net 457 264 193 457 264 193 Inventories 296 274 22 296 274 22 Net interest-bearing debt, NIBD 304 236 67 304 236 67 Financial ratios Gross margin 18.4% 20.7% -2.3ppt. 18.9% 21.9% -3.0ppt. EBITDA margin 3.1% 4.7% -1.6ppt. 2.9% 4.6% -1.7ppt. EBIT margin 1.6% 2.7% -1.1ppt. 1.3% 2.3% -1.0ppt. NIBD/LTM EBITDA 3.2x 2.4x 0.8x 3.2x 2.4x 0.8x Free cash flow -12 133 -144 -26 130 -155 Available cash incl. revolving credit facility 513 587 -74 513 587 -74 FTE end of period 466 392 74 466 392 74 * Staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden have been reclassified as part of cost of sales and impact gross profit in Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs and SG&A. Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 are restated reflecting the change in presentation.

Highlights

In H1 2025, a total of 701 houses (units) were sold compared to 640 in H1 2024. The increase was mainly driven by the Detached segment with 431 units sold against 373 in H1 2024, as well as the Wooden houses segment where 57 units were sold, up from 39 units in H1 2024. Sales in the Semi-detached segment came out lower at 213 units compared to 228 in H1 2024 due to timing of building permits.

Revenue increased by 29% to DKK 1,375 million in H1 2025 driven by all segments, reflecting continued sales progress in recent quarters and higher activity in all three segments. Deliveries totalled 394 houses (units) in H1 2025 compared to 382 in the same period last year driven by the Detached segment, which was up by 18% compared to H1 2024.

H1 2025 gross profit increased by 12% to DKK 260 million for a margin of 18.9% against a margin of 21.9% in H1 2024. While Detached and Wooden houses contributed positively to the improved gross profit, the contribution from Semi-detached was lower due to unsatisfactory margins on a few projects in HC Elements, timing of project deliveries, a lower ratio of projects on own land and a changed product mix.

EBITDA came to DKK 39 million for a margin of 2.9% compared to DKK 49 million and a margin of 4.6% in H1 2024, due to the lower contribution from Semi-detached, higher SG&A expenses and onboarding of new employees to support increasing sales.

EBIT amounted to DKK 18 million in H1 2025, down from DKK 24 million last year.

At end-Q2 2025, the order backlog (net) came to DKK 2,069 million, an 40% increase from end-Q2 2024.

30 June 2025, net debt amounted to DKK 304 million for a leverage ratio (NIBD/LTM EBITDA) of 3.2x, up from net debt of DKK 236 million and a leverage ratio of 2.4x at end-Q2 2024 driven by changes in working capital and the decline in EBITDA.

Free cash flow in H1 2025 amounted to DKK -26 million compared to DKK 130 million in H1 2024 due to the higher activity level and phasing of deliveries impacting net working capital.

Outlook for 2025

Based on the H1 2025 financial performance and expectations for the remainder of 2025, the guidance issued on 7 March 2025 is narrowed:

Revenue is expected to be DKK 2.9-3.1 billion (previously DKK 2.8-3.1 billion)

EBITDA is expected to be DKK 110-130 million (previously DKK 110-160 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be DKK 70-90 million (previously DKK 70-120 million)

Assumptions for the outlook

Current expectations for 2025 deliveries are between 1,000 and 1,100 houses (previously between 1,000 and 1,200 houses).

The 2025 guidance is based on expectations of a continued market rebound and assumes no severe disruption of supply chains or raw material prices significantly exceeding current levels.

Dividend distribution to shareholders is suspended and is not expected to be reintroduced before leverage is below the long-term target of 2x net debt to EBITDA.

Consolidated key figures

DKKm Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Income statement Revenue 740 579 1,375 1,062 2,297 Gross profit 136 120 260 232 475 EBITDA 23 27 39 49 104 EBIT 12 15 18 24 56 Financial, net -9 -10 -15 -20 -47 Profit for the period 8 7 8 7 -5 Balance sheet Total assets 3,653 3,461 3,653 3,461 3,368 Contract assets, net 457 264 457 264 325 Net working capital 314 200 314 200 256 Net interest bearing debt (NIBD) 304 236 304 236 271 Equity 2,111 2,093 2,111 2,093 2,082 Cash flow Cash flow from operating activities -5 135 -15 134 115 Cash flow from investing activities -6 -3 -11 -4 -11 - Hereof from investment in property, plant and equipment -4 -1 -8 -2 -5 Cash flow from financing activities -6 -11 -12 -17 -28 Free cash flow -12 133 -26 130 105 Financial ratios Revenue growth 27.8% -7.2% 29.4% -17.0% -3.5% Gross margin 18.4% 20.7% 18.9% 21.9% 20.7% EBITDA margin 3.1% 4.7% 2.9% 4.6% 4.5% EBIT margin 1.6% 2.7% 1.3% 2.3% 2.4% ROIC 2.0% 2.1% 2.0% 2.1% 2.2% ROIC (Adjusted for goodwill) 11.2% 9.9% 11.2% 9.9% 11.7% NIBD/LTM EBITDA 3.2 2.4 3.2 2.4 2.6 Equity ratio 58% 60% 58% 60% 62% Share ratios Earnings Per Share (EPS Basic), DKK 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 -0.2 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D) DKK 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 -0.2 Dividend per share, DKK paid 0 0 0 0 0 Share price end of period 46.2 55.0 46.2 55.0 59.8 Market value (DKKbn) 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.2 1.3 The financial ratios have been computed in accordance with the definitions in note 6.7. in the Annual Report 2024. Use of alternative performance measures:

Throughout the report HusCompagniet present financial measures which are not defined according to IFRS. Additional information is included in note 6.7. in the Annual Report 2024.

Business Update

While global political and macroeconomic turmoil impacted overall consumer confidence in the first half of 2025, conditions in the Danish housebuilding market have been relatively stable with a continued pickup in sales. This development was supported by strong performance of the economy in Denmark based on an unchanged high employment rate, steady core inflation and positive views on interest rate trends.

In the first six months of 2025, HusCompagniet sold 701 units compared to 640 in H1 2024, and delivered 394 units, up from 382 in the comparison period.

The Detached market in Denmark continued the gradual recovery, reflected in a satisfactory number of customer leads and meeting activity throughout the period. This formed the basis for continuously improved sales in the quarter and the half-year. To further strengthen local presence in Jutland, a new show room will open in Horsens together with a dedicated FORMIUM office in Aarhus, both expected in Q4.

In the first half of 2025, HusCompagniet's Semi-detached business sold a total of 213 units. During the period, the business unit signed two large conditional contracts on projects on Bornholm comprised of 96 units and in Ringsted comprised of 191 units of which 83 units were included in sales and the order backlog in June. After the balance sheet date, a subcontracting agreement was signed with Einar Kornerup A/S for construction of 156 detached housing units in the existing Søgården residential area located in Bagsværd. Overall, the activity level remained satisfactory, and constructive dialogues with larger investors continued.

Market conditions in Sweden remain stable, and the Swedish factory continued to deliver to the Semi-detached segment in Denmark to accommodate timely execution on the project order backlog.

Revenue came to DKK 1,375 million in H1 2025, of which the Detached segment accounted for 75%, while Semi-detached and Wooden houses accounted for 21% and 4%, respectively.

Customer satisfaction

HusCompagniet maintained its position as the best rated housing construction company among Danish customers on Trustpilot with a satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.0 based on more than 7,100 reviews. The strong performance was maintained in a period where the Danish housebuilding industry and HusCompagniet were subject to critical media coverage related to issues with crumbling mortar joints in detached houses constructed during 2017-2022, among other things. Customer satisfaction and loyalty remain high, and HusCompagniet has received a limited number of customer enquiries following the media coverage and entered constructive dialogues to assess and accommodate cases where relevant.

Financial review

Revenue

Q2 2025 was the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. Revenue increased in Q2 2025 to DKK 740 million, up 28% from DKK 579 million in Q2 2024. The development was driven by higher sales in the Detached and Semi-detached segments in recent quarters. Deliveries totalled 199 units, down from 215 in Q2 2024 due to timing in the Semi-detached segment.

H1 2025 revenue came to DKK 1,375 million against DKK 1,062 million in H1 2024. 394 housing units were delivered in the period, up from 382.

Gross margin

Q2 2025 gross profit increased by 14% to DKK 136 million for a margin of 18.4% in Q2 2025, down from a margin of 20.7% in the same period last year. This was largely attributable to Semi-detached, reflecting the effect of unsatisfactory low margins on a few HC Elements projects, timing of project deliveries and a lower ratio of projects on own land.

H1 2025 gross margin was 18.9% against 21.9% in H1 2024.

EBITDA

Q2 2025 EBITDA came to DKK 23 million for a margin of 3.1% compared to DKK 27 million and a margin of 4.7% in Q2 2024, reflecting a lower contribution from Semi-detached, higher SG&A expenses and onboarding of new employees to support increasing sales, entailing higher staff costs.

H1 2025 EBITDA came to DKK 39 million against DKK 49 million in the comparison period.

Amortisation and depreciation

In Q2 2025, amortisation and depreciation came to DKK 11 million, down from DKK 12 million in Q2 2024.

In H1 2025, the amount came to DKK 21 million against DKK 24 million in H1 2024.

Amortisation mainly consists of development projects, whereas depreciation primarily refers to leasing contracts, factory equipment and IT projects.

EBIT

Q2 2025 EBIT amounted to DKK 12 million against DKK 15 million in Q2 2024.

H1 2025 EBIT came to DKK 18 million against DKK 24 million in H1 2024.

Net financials

Q2 2025 net financials were an expense of DKK 9 million, down from an expense of DKK 10 million in the same period last year. H1 2025 net financials came to an expense of DKK 15 million, down from an expense of DKK 20 million in H1 2024. Both Q2 2025 and H1 2025 financials include an expense of DKK 1.5 million related to the tax case, see note 7.

Group profit for the period before tax

For both Q2 and H1 2025, profit came to DKK 8 million, up from DKK 7 million in the comparison periods.

Taxation

For both Q2 and H1 2025 tax came to DKK 5 million compared to DKK 2 million in the comparison periods. The Danish Tax Authorities passed a ruling on the tax case in line with the company's expectations, refer to Note 7.

Cash flow

Operating activities

In Q2 2025, operating activities generated a cash outflow of DKK 5 million, down from an inflow of DKK 135 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to changes in working capital reflecting the higher activity level where sales have been outpacing deliveries across all three segments. Net contract assets are impacted by timing of deliveries in Detached and Semi-Detached has increased contract assets due to increased sales.

Operating activities generated an outflow of DKK 15 million in H1 2025 against an inflow of DKK 134 million in the same period last year, driven by changes in working capital.

Investing activities

Q2 2025 cash outflow to investing activities amounted to DKK 6 million of which DKK 4 million related to investment in property, plant and equipment. In the comparison period cash outflow came to DKK 3 million.

H1 2025 cash outflow was DKK 11 million against an outflow of DKK 4 million in the same period last year.

Financing activities

Q2 2025 cash outflow to financing activities was DKK 6 million compared to an outflow of DKK 11 million in Q2 2024.

H1 2025 cash outflow amounted to DKK 12 million against an outflow of DKK 17 million in the comparison period, which included acquisition of own shares for DKK 6 million.

Free cash flow

Q2 2025 free cash flow amounted to negative DKK 12 million against DKK 133 million in Q2 2024 due to the higher activity level impacting net working capital.

H1 2025 free cash flow was negative DKK 26 million compared to DKK 130 million in the comparison period.

Balance sheet

Financing

At 30 June 2025, net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was DKK 304 million, up from DKK 236 million at 30 June 2024, impacted by higher working capital. The financial leverage was 3.2x LTM EBITDA compared to 2.6x at year-end 2024.

Equity

H1 2025 equity came to DKK 2,111 million, up from DKK 2,093 million in H1 2024, primarily driven by a positive effect of foreign currency translation differences.

Net working capital

At 30 June 2025, net working capital came to DKK 314 million against DKK 200 million end-June 2024. The development was driven by a higher activity level and an increase in inventories as sales outpaced deliveries in a period characterised by continued momentum.

Contract assets

Net contract assets amounted to DKK 457 million at end-H1 2025 compared to DKK 264 million end-H1 2024 due to higher sales compared to deliveries.

Dividend

Dividend distribution to shareholders is suspended and is not expected to be reintroduced before leverage is below the long-term target of 2x net debt to EBITDA.

Segments

In H1 2025, the Detached segment comprised 75% of total revenue, whereas Semi-detached and Wooden houses generated 21% and 4%, respectively. H1 2024 revenue split was 77%, 18% and 5%, respectively.

Units Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Sales 345 368 701 640 1,414 Detached 228 201 431 373 752 Semi-Detached 93 140 213 228 559 Wooden 24 27 57 39 103 Deliveries 199 215 394 382 899 Detached 170 160 320 272 603 Semi-Detached 0 33 29 71 224 Wooden 29 22 45 39 72

DKKm Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Order backlog, net 2,069 1,473 2,069 1,473 1,896 Detached 1,439 1,061 1,439 1,061 1,179 Semi-Detached 515 320 515 320 595 Wooden 115 92 115 92 122 Share of own land (Denmark) 5.3% 10.9% 5.8% 9.6% 7.4% Detached 5.3% 7.5% 6.6% 6.3% 7.5% Semi-Detached 0.0% 27.3% 6.7% 22.5% 7.1%

Detached houses

In Q2 2025, revenue came to DKK 542 million, up from DKK 461 million, while the Average selling price (ASP) was

DKK 2.8 million, on par with Q2 2024. A total of 170 units were delivered, up from 160 last year. The ratio of own land deliveries was 5.3%, down from 7.5%. Sales came to 228 housing units, up from 201 in the same period last year.

In H1 2025, revenue increased to DKK 1,025 million from DKK 817 million in the comparison period, with an ASP of DKK 2.8 million, on par with H1 2024. A total of 320 units were delivered, up from 272 in 2024. The ratio of own land deliveries was stable at 6.6% against 6.3% in H1 2024. The number of units sold was 431, up from 373 in H1 2024.

In July 2025, 32 houses were delivered, and 54 units were sold.

Q2 2025 gross profit came to DKK 108 million for a margin of 20.0% compared to DKK 92 million and a margin of 19.9% in Q2 2024. EBITDA amounted to DKK 27 million compared to DKK 24 million in Q2 2024. Driven by higher sales, H1 2025 gross profit amounted to DKK 203 million for a margin of 19.8% against DKK 163 million and 20.0% in H1 2024. EBITDA amounted to DKK 44 million compared to DKK 27 million in H1 2024.

Q2 2025 EBIT came to DKK 20 million against DKK 14 million in Q2 2024. EBIT for H1 2025 amounted to DKK 29 million, up from DKK 9 million last year.

Semi-detached houses

Q2 2025 revenue came to DKK 161 million against DKK 91 million in Q2 2024. There were no deliveries in Q2 2025 against 33 last year due to timing of projects. The ratio of own land deliveries in the comparison period was 27.3%. Sales came to 93, down from 140 units in Q2 2024.

Revenue amounted to DKK 291 million in H1 2025, up from DKK 192 million last year. ASP amounted to DKK 1.6 million compared to DKK 1.6 million in H1 2024. A total of 29 units were delivered in H1 2025 compared to 71 last year. The ratio of own land deliveries was 6.7%, down from 22.5% in the comparison period. 213 units were sold compared to 228 units in H1 2024. In H1 2025, conditional contracts were entered on two larger projects on Bornholm comprising 96 units and in Ringsted comprising 191 units of which 83 units were included in sales and the order backlog in Q2. After the balance sheet date, a subcontracting agreement was signed with Einar Kornerup A/S for construction of 156 detached housing units in the existing Søgården residential area located in Bagsværd.

In July 2025, 1 Semi-detached house was delivered, and 157 were sold.

Overview of selected Semi-Detached projects Announced Units conditional* Units unconditional** Units delivered Expected final delivery Location Developer Ringsted Velkomn Q2 2025 108 83 0 2027 Rønne Æbleløkkerne Q1 2025 0 96 0 2027 Haslev Velkomn Q3 2024 0 153 0 2026 Hvidovre Build for Life, Thylander Q3 2024 106 0 0 2027 Gilleleje Strandhavehus III Q3 2024 0 33 0 2025 Helsinge Bærebo Q2 2024 0 45 0 2025 Skævinge Jesper Vissing & Jeppe Schønfeld Q2 2024 0 94 0 2026 Viby Sjælland NREP Q4 2023 0 136 0 2026 Svendstrup PFA Q4 2023 0 52 28 2025 * Not sales registered and not included in order backlog until conditions are met ** Included in net order backlog until delivery

Gross profit came to DKK 9 million for a margin of 5.8% in Q2 2025 against DKK 18 million and a margin of 19.8% in Q2 2024. The development was impacted by unsatisfactory low margins on a few HC Elements projects, which will also affect Q3 to some extent, combined with timing of project deliveries, a lower ratio of projects on own land and a changed product mix.

EBITDA amounted to negative DKK 13 million compared to DKK 3 million in Q2 2024 due to lower gross profit and continued allocation of SG&A costs from delivery of produced elements in Sweden. H1 2025, gross profit was DKK 28 million for a margin of 9.7%, down from DKK 51 million and a margin of 26.4%. H1 2025 EBITDA was DKK negative 16 million compared to DKK 22 million last year.

In Q2 2025, EBIT amounted to negative DKK 15 million compared to DKK 2 million last year. H1 2025 EBIT amounted to negative DKK 19 million, down from DKK 19 million in H1 2024.

Wooden houses Sweden

Q2 2025 revenue was DKK 37 million against DKK 27 million in Q2 2024 with an ASP of DKK 1.3 million against DKK 1.1 million last year. Deliveries were 29, up from 22 in the comparison period and 24 units were sold compared to 27 in Q2 2024.

In H1 2025 revenue amounted to DKK 59 million, up from DKK 54 million. ASP was DKK 1.3 million compared to 1.3 million last year. 45 units were delivered, up from 39 last year. Sales came to 57, up from 39 in H1 2024.

In July 2025, 3 houses were delivered, and 6 units were sold in Sweden.

Supported by reversal of provisions for two completed projects Q2 2025 gross profit amounted to DKK 18 million for a margin of 50.0% compared to DKK 10 million and a margin of 36.8% in Q2 2024. EBITDA was DKK 9 million against DKK 1 million last year, driven by improved gross profit and allocation of SG&A costs to Semi-detached for delivery of produced elements in Sweden. H1 2025 gross profit amounted to DKK 29 million for a margin of 48.9% against DKK 18 million and a margin of 34.2%. H1 2025 EBITDA came to DKK 12 million compared to DKK 0 last year.

Q2 2025 EBIT came to DKK 7 million against negative DKK 1 million last year. H1 2025 EBIT amounted to DKK 8 million, up from negative DKK 4 million in H1 2024.



Outlook for 2025

Based on the H1 2025 financial performance and expectations for the remainder of 2025, the guidance issued on 7 March 2025 is narrowed:

Revenue is expected to be DKK 2.9-3.1 billion (previously DKK 2.8-3.1 billion)

EBITDA is expected to be DKK 110-130 million (previously DKK 110-160 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be DKK 70-90 million (previously DKK 70-120 million)

Assumptions for the outlook

Current expectations for 2025 deliveries are between 1,000 and 1,100 houses (previously between 1,000 and 1,200 houses).

The 2025 guidance is based on expectations of a continued market rebound and assumes no severe disruption of supply chains or raw material prices significantly exceeding current levels.

Dividend distribution to shareholders is suspended and is not expected to be reintroduced before leverage is below the long-term target of 2x net debt to EBITDA.

General assumptions

General assumptions comprise assumptions relating to macro-economic conditions, industry considerations, regulatory changes, and customer behaviour. The Group's estimates assume that there will not be any material change in the competitive or regulatory landscape, and no other external actions significantly impacting the Group.

Forward-looking statements

This interim report includes forward-looking statements on various matters, such as expected earnings and future strategies and expansion plans. Such statements are uncertain and involve various risks, as many factors, some of which are beyond our control, may result in actual developments differing considerably from the set expectations. Such factors include but are not limited to general economic and business conditions, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the demand for our services and competition in the market.

Risk factors

HusCompagniet is exposed to strategic, operational, and financial risks, which are described in the management review in the 2024 Annual Report.

Interim condensed income statement - consolidated

DKK'000 Note Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Revenue 3, 4 739,984 579,118 1,374,814 1,062,388 2,297,157 Cost of Sales -603,805 -459,229 -1,114,800 -829,937 -1,821,751 Gross profit 136,179 119,889 260,014 232,451 475,406 Staff cost -84,776 -67,607 -161,996 -135,486 -265,551 Other external expenses -28,521 -24,790 -58,561 -49,833 -107,379 Other operating income -10 0 8 1,398 1,151 Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 22,872 27,492 39,465 48,530 103,627 Depreciation and amortisation -11,143 -12,116 -21,364 -24,327 -47,840 Operating profit (EBIT) 11,729 15,376 18,101 24,203 55,787 Financial income 290 653 1,236 1,225 2,184 Financial expenses -9,240 -10,631 -16,482 -20,951 -48,986 Profit before tax 2,779 5,398 2,855 4,477 8,985 Tax on profit 5,023 1,854 5,002 2,280 -14,119 Profit for the period 7,802 7,252 7,857 6,757 -5,134 Profits attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 7,802 7,252 7,857 6,757 -5,134

DKK Note Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Earnings per share: Earnings per share (EPS Basic) 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 -0.2 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D) 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 -0.2

Condensed statement of other comprehensive income

DKK'000 Note Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Profit for the period 7,802 7,252 7,857 6,757 -5,134 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to the income statement in

subsequent periods Foreign currency translation differences, subsidiary -8,736 5,266 18,056 -8,377 -11,778 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -8,736 5,266 18,056 -8,377 -11,778 Total comprehensive income for the period -934 12,518 25,913 -1,620 -16,912 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity owners of the Company -934 12,518 25,913 -1,620 -16,912





Balance sheet - consolidated

DKK'000 Note H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 9 2,016,314 2,011,522 2,009,405 Intangible assets 20,667 26,834 22,376 Right-of-use assets 56,193 60,323 59,626 Property, plant and equipment 89,256 89,148 86,743 Deferred tax asset 15,538 32,602 15,366 Trade and other receivables 15,727 15,290 15,540 Total non-current assets 2,213,695 2,235,719 2,209,056 Current assets Inventories 5 296,059 273,571 234,340 Contract assets 6 739,535 463,548 471,735 Trade and other receivables 113,676 139,930 133,607 Prepayments 16,445 10,887 9,523 Income tax receivable 10,065 0 9,528 Cash and cash equivalents 263,312 337,202 300,590 Total current assets 1,439,092 1,225,138 1,159,323 Total assets 3,652,787 3,460,857 3,368,379





Condensed balance sheet - consolidated

DKK'000 Note H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 108,550 108,550 108,550 Retained earnings and other reserves 2,002,323 1,984,725 1,973,212 Total equity 2,110,873 2,093,275 2,081,762 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 8 505,483 505,769 505,634 Lease liabilities 39,166 50,399 42,283 Provisions 7 48,957 27,421 38,407 Deferred tax liability 4,050 29,571 9,336 Total non-current liabilities 597,656 613,160 595,660 Current liabilities Borrowings 8 952 920 936 Lease liabilities 21,453 16,446 23,049 Trade and other payables 497,488 403,298 378,793 Contract liabilities 6 282,592 199,724 146,350 Prepayments from customers 6 0 720 0 Provisions 7 29,337 28,194 34,887 Income tax payable 40,748 21,410 39,283 Other liabilities 71,688 83,710 67,659 Total current liabilities 944,258 754,422 690,957 Total liabilities 1,541,914 1,367,582 1,286,617 Total equity and liabilities 3,652,787 3,460,857 3,368,379





Condensed statement of cash flows - consolidated

DKK'000 Note H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Cash flow from operating activities EBITDA 39,465 48,530 103,627 Adjustments for non-cash items 17,179 -57 31,007 Adjusted EBITDA 56,644 48,473 134,634 Changes in working capital -57,544 100,446 44,524 Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes -900 148,919 179,158 Interest received 1,236 974 1,683 Interest elements of lease payments -1,820 -1,956 -3,850 Interest paid -13,162 -18,798 -44,928 Corporation tax paid 0 4,545 -16,592 Net cash generated from operating activities -14,646 133,684 115,471 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of assets recognised as property, plant and equipment -8,144 -1,746 -5,475 Sale of assets recognised as property, plant and equipment 180 103 395 Acquisition of assets recognised as intangible assets -3,083 -2,244 -5,813 Net cash generated from investing activities -11,047 -3,887 -10,893 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of mortgage -474 -457 -913 Repayment of lease liabilities -11,111 -10,369 -21,099 Acquisition of own shares 0 -5,888 -5,888 Net cash generated from financing activities -11,585 -16,714 -27,900 Total cash flows -37,278 113,083 76,678 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 300,590 223,454 223,454 Net foreign currency gains or losses 0 665 458 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 263,312 337,202 300,590 Cash and cash equivalents Cash at bank 263,312 337,202 300,590 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 263,312 337,202 300,590 Free cash flow -25,693 129,797 104,578





Condensed statement of changes in equity - consolidated

DKK'000 Share capital Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Retained earnings Proposed dividend Total H1 2025 Equity at beginning of period 108,550 -20,179 1,993,391 0 2,081,762 Profit for the period 0 0 7,857 0 7,857 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation differences 0 18,056 0 0 18,056 Total other comprehensive income 0 18,056 0 0 18,056 Transactions with owners of the Company and other equity transactions: Share-based payment 0 0 3,198 0 3,198 Purchase of own shares 0 0 0 0 0 Total transactions with owners of the Company and other equity transactions 0 0 3,198 0 3,198 Equity at period end 108,550 -2,123 2,004,446 0 2,110,873

DKK'000 Share capital Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Retained earnings Proposed dividend Total H1 2024 Equity at beginning of period 108,550 -8,401 1,997,444 0 2,097,593 Profit for the period 0 0 6,757 0 6,757 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation differences 0 -8,377 0 0 -8,377 Total other comprehensive income 0 -8,377 0 0 -8,377 Transactions with owners of the Company and other equity transactions: Share-based payment 0 0 3,190 0 3,190 Purchase of own shares 0 0 -5,888 0 -5,888 Total transactions with owners of the Company and other equity transactions 0 0 -2,698 0 -2,698 Equity at period end 108,550 -16,778 2,001,503 0 2,093,275



1 Material accounting policy information 18 2 Accounting estimates and judgements 18 3 Segment information 18 4 Revenue 20 5 Inventories 21 6 Contract assets 22 7 Guarantee commitments and contingent liabilities 23 8 Borrowings 24 9 Impairment 25 10 Events after the balance sheet date 25

Notes

1 Material accounting policy information

This interim condensed financial report comprises the period 1 January - 30 June 2025. The interim condensed financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.

The accounting policies are consistent with those applied in the 2024 Annual Report except for the change in presenta-tion described below. Reference is made to the 2024 Annual Report for a full description of accounting policies applied.

Change in presentation

As of 2025, the Group has changed the presentation of staff costs related to production employees in the consolidated income statement. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs as SG&A. Starting from 2025, staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden are presented as part of cost of sales impacting gross profit in the Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments.

The change aligns with the presentation of staff cost included in the cost of externally produced goods and services which is relevant to the reader.

Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 have been restated reflecting the change in presentation. Net profit and earnings per share are not impacted by the change in presentation.

Adoption of new and revised IFRSs

All new or revised and amended International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and interpretations (IFRIC) issued by IASB and endorsed by the EU effective for the financial year 2025 are adopted. The Group has assessed that the new or revised standards and interpretations have not had a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

2 Accounting estimates and judgements

In preparing the interim condensed financial statements, management made various judgements, estimates and assumptions concerning present and future events that affected the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant estimates made by Management applying the Group's accounting policies and the associated significant estimating uncertainties are the same for the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements as for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

3 Segment information

For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on its products and services as well as geographical location. The Group has three reportable segments, as follows:

- The Detached houses in Denmark segment, which comprises brick houses built on site and plots

- The Semi-detached and wood-frame houses in Denmark segment, which comprises brick houses built on sites and plots, including both business-to-business and business-to-consumers.

- The Wooden houses in Sweden segment, which comprises detached prefabricated houses

Executive Management is responsible for operating results of its business units for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on operating profit (EBIT). The Group's financing (including financial income and financial expenses) and income taxes are managed on a Group basis and are not allocated to operating segments. Assets and liabilities are not allocated to segments. The segmentation reflects the internal reporting and management structure.

H1 2025 Denmark Sweden DKK'000 Detached houses Semi-detached houses Wooden houses Total segments Revenue 1,025,207 290,624 58,983 1,374,814 Cost of sales -822,336 -262,322 -30,142 -1,114,800 Gross profit 202,871 28,302 28,841 260,014 Gross margin 19.8% 9.7% 48.9% 18.9% Other operating income 8 0 0 8 Staff costs -116,417 -36,673 -8,906 -161,996 Other operating expenses -42,610 -7,551 -8,400 -58,561 EBITDA 43,852 -15,922 11,535 39,465 EBITDA margin 4.3% -5.5% 19.6% 2.9% Depreciation and amortisation -14,641 -3,332 -3,391 -21,364 EBIT 29,211 -19,254 8,144 18,101 EBIT margin 2.8% -6.6% 13.8% 1.3% Financial income 1,236 Financial expenses -16,482 Profit before tax 2,855

H1 2024 Denmark Sweden DKK'000 Detached houses Semi-detached houses Wooden houses Total segments Revenue 817,086 191,793 53,509 1,062,388 Cost of sales -653,652 -141,073 -35,212 -829,937 Gross profit 163,434 50,720 18,297 232,451 Gross margin 20.0% 26.4% 34.2% 21.9% Other operating income 1,398 0 0 1,398 Staff costs -102,294 -26,508 -6,684 -135,486 Other operating expenses -35,578 -2,360 -11,895 -49,833 EBITDA 26,960 21,852 -282 48,530 EBITDA margin 3.3% 11.4% -0.5% 4.6% Depreciation and amortisation -18,385 -2,605 -3,337 -24,327 EBIT 8,575 19,247 -3,619 24,203 EBIT margin 1.0% 10.0% -6.8% 2.3% Financial income 1,225 Financial expenses -20,951 Profit before tax 4,477



4 Revenue

H1 2025 Denmark Sweden DKK'000 Detached houses Semi-detached houses Wooden houses Total segments Revenue per segment and category - Contracted sales Sales value, houses sold on customers' building sites 960,057 286,434 58,983 1,305,474 Sales value, houses sold on own building sites 39,977 4,190 0 44,167 Total Contracted sales 1,000,034 290,624 58,983 1,349,641 Revenue per segment and category - Non-contracted sales Show and project houses 16,931 0 0 16,931 Other revenue 584 0 0 584 Sale of land plots 7,658 0 0 7,658 Total Non-contracted sales 25,173 0 0 25,173 Total Revenue 1,025,207 290,624 58,983 1,374,814

H1 2024 Denmark Sweden DKK'000 Detached houses Semi-detached houses Wooden houses Total segments Revenue per segment and category - Contracted sales Sales value, houses sold on customers' building sites 750,944 133,534 53,509 937,987 Sales value, houses sold on own building sites 27,047 58,123 0 85,170 Total Contracted sales 777,991 191,657 53,509 1,023,157 Revenue per segment and category - Non-contracted sales Show and project houses 33,314 0 0 33,314 Other revenue 0 136 0 136 Sale of land plots 5,781 0 0 5,781 Total Non-contracted sales 39,095 136 0 39,231 Total Revenue 817,086 191,793 53,509 1,062,388

The Group is engaged in construction activities in Denmark and Sweden.

Non-contracted sales are recognised on delivery (point-in-time) whereas contracted sales are recognised over time. Payment is typically due at the time of final delivery of the house project in the Detached segment; however a small deposit is paid upon contract negotiation. The Group receives a bank guarantee in connection with the start-up of each contract in Detached and is entitled to payment for work performed, including profit, during the project.

4 Revenue, continued

The majority of the contracted sales in the semi-detached segment entitle the Group to on-account payments linked to the percentage of completion.

Contracted sales comprise the sale of houses constructed on the customer's land, or houses sold on own land (semi-detached includes land plots) that are covered by a customer contract before construction is started. All contracted sales are fixed price contracts.

Conversely, non-contracted sales comprise of:

1. The sale of houses constructed on own land to which no customer contract has been entered into before construction starts.

2. The sale of detached land-plots to which no customer contract has been entered into before purchase and development of the land plots.

5 Inventories

DKK'000 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Raw materials 29,060 21,991 26,618 Show houses and semi-detached houses 150,217 149,511 117,134 Land 117,517 102,804 91,323 Write-down inventories -735 -735 -735 Total inventories 296,059 273,571 234,340 Contracted sales awaiting transfer of control 2,609 19,283 11,715 Unsold inventories 293,450 254,288 222,625 Total inventories 296,059 273,571 234,340



6 Contract assets

DKK'000 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Selling price of contract assets 851,195 495,851 510,657 Invoicing on account -394,252 -232,027 -185,272 Net contract assets 456,943 263,824 325,385 Calculated as follows: Contract assets 739,535 463,548 471,735 Contract liabilities -282,592 -199,724 -146,350 Net contract assets 456,943 263,824 325,385 Prepayments from customers

regarding construction contracts not yet started 0 720 0

DKK'000 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Delivery obligations Within one year 1,564,563 1,332,043 1,554,570 After one year 504,860 141,328 341,240 Order backlog at period end 2,069,423 1,473,371 1,895,810

Construction contracts (assets/liabilities)

Contract assets comprise the selling price of work performed on customers' land but where the Group does not yet have an unconditional right to payment as the work performed has not yet been finalised or approved by the customer. Included is also the selling price of work performed on own land where a building permit has been issued and the Group does have an unconditional right to payment for work performed.

Contract liabilities comprise agreed, unconditional payments received on account for work yet to be performed.

For contracts entered into in the Detached segment, payment is typically due at the time of final delivery of the house project, however a small deposit is paid upon contract negotiation. The Group receives a bank guarantee in connection with the start-up of each contract and is entitled to payment for work performed, including profit during the project. For contracts entered into in the Semi-detached segment, payments on account are normally linked to the percentage of completion.

Credit risk on contract assets is generally managed by regular credit rating of customers. Furthermore, bank deposits or bank guarantees are usually obtained before the house is built. The credit risk exposure relating to dealing with private counterparties is estimated to be limited. For projects in the Semi-detached business, the credit risk is managed by credit rating analysis and the majority of the contracted sales in Semi-detached segment entitle the Group to on-account payments linked to the percentage of completion.

7 Guarantee commitments and contingent liabilities

DKK'000 H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 Guarantee provision at 1 January 73,294 55,352 55,352 Arising during the year 20,851 17,446 50,898 Utilised -15,851 -17,183 -32,956 Guarantee provision at end of period 78,294 55,615 73,294 Distributed in the balance as follows: Non-current liabilities 48,957 27,421 38,407 Current liabilities 29,337 28,194 34,887

At 30 June 2025, the guarantee provision amounted to DKK 78 million (30 June 2024: DKK 56 million). Provisions for future costs of guarantee commitments at one and five-year reviews of houses delivered are recognised at amounts expected at the balance sheet date to be required to settle the commitment.

As security for the borrowings and other liabilities, part of the assets of HC Production A/S has been pledged. The book value of the mortgaged assets amounts to DKK 67 million. It can be split in the following way:

As security for mortgage of DKK 9 million there is a mortgage of nom. DKK 40 million in land and buildings with a book value of DKK 25 million. Additional commitments:

• Owner's mortgage of nom. DKK 5 million in buildings with a book value of DKK 25 million.

• Company charge of nom. DKK 9 million on the assets of the parent company with a book value of DKK 40 million.

In HusCompagniet B2B A/S an owner's mortgage deed of nom. DKK 20 million in buildings, with a booked value of DKK 20 million has been pledged. This estimate is based on calculations, assessments by Company Management and experience gained from past transactions.

Contingent assets and liabilities

The Group is, from time to time, involved in disputes arising out of the normal conduct of its business. In 2021, the Group opened an arbitration against a third party regarding a still ongoing dispute, reflected in the provisions. The Group expects a positive outcome of the arbitration.

Referring to note 6.1 in the Annual Report 2024, the Group has an uncertain tax position relating to tax years 2019-2020. In July 2025, The Danish Tax Authorities passed a ruling concerning the reversal of deduction of marketing contributions provided to HusCompagniet's foreign subsidiaries for the period 2019-2020 as described in the Annual Report 2024, note 6.1. The ruling is in line with the company's expectations, and its effect was reflected and recognised in the 2024 consolidated financial statements. As of 30 June 2025, an additional interest expense of DKK 1.5 million has been recognised. HusCompagniet is considering further legal action and has therefore applied for deferral of payment.

Following a positive dialogue, the Danish Tax Authorities have revoked the initial decision to deny reopening and correction of the taxable income statement for 2020, which could potentially have entailed additional tax and interest expenses of DKK 25 million in total, cf. note 6.1 in the Annual Report 2024. This potential outcome has thus been avoided.

7 Guarantee commitments and contingent liabilities, continued

Collateral

DKK 12 million of cash and short-term deposits is held in restricted accounts and released when the completed houses are delivered to the customers (30 June 2024: DKK 14 million). Restricted accounts are classified as other receivables.

Guarantees to trade creditors

The Company had issued guarantees to trade creditors of DKK 72 million at 30 June 2025 (30 June 2024: DKK 81 million).

Contractual obligations

The Group has no material obligations not already recognized as liabilities in the financial statements. The loan agreement between Nordea, Danske Bank and HusCompagniet A/S includes a negative pledge.

8 Borrowings

DKK'000 Maturity Fixed or floating interest Carrying amount 30 June 2025 Bank loan 2027 Floating 498,088 Mortgage 2032 Floating 8,347 Borrowings at 30 June 2025 506,435 30 June 2024 Bank loan 2027 Floating 497,413 Mortgage 2032 Floating 9,276 Borrowings at 30 June 2024 506,689 31 December 2024 Bank loan 2027 Floating 497,750 Mortgage 2032 Floating 8,820 Borrowings at 31 December 2024 506,570

The bank loan, classified as a non-current liability, arises from a loan agreement where settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants. The permitted maximum leverage ratio - net interest-bearing debt divided by last twelve months adjusted EBITDA - must not exceed 3.5x. At 30 June 2025, the leverage ratio was 3.2x (30 June 2024: 2.4x).

The presented amounts to be repaid do not include directly related costs arising from the issuing or extension of the loans of DKK 500 million, which are amortized over the term of the loans. These directly related costs were DKK 1.9 million at 30 June 2025 (30 June 2024: DKK 2.5 million).

9 Impairment

For impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to the three CGUs ("Detached", "Semi-detached" and "Wooden houses"), which are also the operating and reportable segments. Among other factors, the Group considers the relationship between its market capitalization and the carrying value of assets including goodwill, when assessing for indicators of impairment. Impairment tests are performed separately for all three CGUs once a year or more frequently if indication of impairment exists. On H1 2025, Management has revisited the key assumptions used for the impairment test performed at 31.12.2024 for all three CGUs and concluded that there is no indication for impairment.

Key assumptions

The recoverable amount determined in the impairment test is based on a value-in-use calculation. To determine the value-in-use, Management is required to estimate the present value of the future free net cash flows based on budgets and strategy for the coming five years (the budget period) as well as projections for the terminal period after the budget period. A five-year period is used to reflect a full business cycle.

Assumptions used in the estimate of the present value include the discount rate, revenue growth (estimated on basis of expected units to be delivered and expected unit price) and EBIT margin. Other assumptions include expected required investments, market share and growth expectations in the terminal period. For further description of conclusion from the last performed impairment testing and key assumptions a reference is made to the 2024 Annual Report, Note 4.3 Impairment testing.

10 Events after the balance sheet date

No material events occurred between 30 June 2025 and the date of publication of this interim report that has not already been included in the interim report and that would have a material effect on the assessment of the Group's financial position.

