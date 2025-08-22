

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The confidence among French manufacturers held steady in August, as expected, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Friday.



The manufacturing sentiment index stood at 96.0 in August, the same as in July. Moreover, the index moved closer to its long-term average of 100.



The index measuring personal production expectations weakened to -5.0 in August from -4.0 in the previous month. Meanwhile, producers' past production situation improved somewhat to -1.0 from -2.0.



Data showed that the index measuring overall order books decreased to -21 from -20.0, while general production expectations remained negative and stable at -12.0.



The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months declined to 2.0 in August from 5.0 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, also stayed unchanged at 96.0. At the same time, the employment climate index dropped to 95 from 96.



