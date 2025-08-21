Anzeige
Mayfair Acquisition Corp. Announces It Will No Longer Make Takeover Bid for Gold Basin Resources Corporation and Canex Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MFA.P) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") announces that it no longer intends to make a takeover bid for the outstanding securities of Gold Basin Resources Corporation ("Gold Basin") and Canex Metals Inc. ("Canex"). The representatives of Discovery Group, being John Robins, Jim Paterson, and Darren Klinck, who were supporting Mayfair's bid originally announced on March 20, 2025, have agreed to support the formal takeover bid by Canex for all issued and outstanding shares of Gold Basin initially announced on June 9, 2025.

In the near term, Mayfair intends to work closely with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to reinstate trading of the Company's shares and continue to identify and evaluate assets or business opportunities with a view to completing a qualifying transaction in the best interest of Mayfair shareholders.

About Mayfair Acquisition Corp.

Mayfair is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Manual) listed on the TSXV and a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Mayfair has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash. Mayfair's only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4).

For more information, please contact:

Mayfair Acquisition Corp.
Attn: Charles Walensky, CEO
Email: cw@seabulkers.com
Phone: +1 612 928-5421

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


