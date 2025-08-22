Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:06
1,125 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1051,16010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2025

Over 6 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 116.7 million. It is by EUR 12.4 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 9.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.3 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2024, decreased by EUR 0.9 million and reached EUR 15.8 million.

"The results of the first half of this year show stability - we are pleased with consistently growing sales, which demonstrate the potential of our group's businesses. Although the slowed economy, fluctuating raw material prices, and changing competitive environment have led to slightly lower profits, we remain firmly on a growth path. We continue to strengthen our positions in the Baltic States, Scandinavia, and Western European markets, and we have launched more than €106 million investments in the hygiene paper segment. The steadily increasing demand for these products enables us to invest with confidence and expect even stronger results in the future", - stated by CEO T. Jozonis.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million20252024Change
Revenue116.7 104.3 12%
EBITDA*15.8 16.7 (5%)
Profit before tax (EBT)9.7 11.9 (19%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2025 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


