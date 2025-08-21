Kyndryl Continues to Invest in India, with Plans to Spend $2.25 Billion over Three Years

Commitment builds on Kyndryl's existing presence in the country and advances AI initiatives,

while fostering the next generation of technology talent

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced its growth plans in India with a focus on modernizing essential technology infrastructure for leading organizations. As part of this $2.25 billion commitment over the next three years, Kyndryl is focusing on the development of future-ready talent and establishing an AI lab in India to expand the Company's impact in the world's most populous country.

"Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India," said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl. "We're committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity."

"India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel," said Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. "Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress."

Kyndryl serves many of India's leading organizations across industries including Bangalore International Airport, Canara Bank, Central Board of Direct Taxes, CreditAccess Grameen, Dr LalPathLabs, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, Noida International Airport, National Stock Exchange of India, Somany Ceramics, Suryoday Bank, and more. The Company is focused on strategic areas that will contribute to India's digital public infrastructure goals and long-term economic health, including AI, cybersecurity and hybrid IT modernization.

"India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. "With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth."

Kyndryl's planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens.

Kyndryl AI Innovation Lab

Kyndryl is establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru to advance the Company's AI-powered consulting services. The Lab will include data scientists, consultants, and professionals offering collaborative co-creation experiences to help businesses adopt and implement AI, software and platform engineering solutions. Similar to the AI labs Kyndryl has established in the UK and Singapore, the Bengaluru Lab will focus on hiring and training professionals with skills in AI and associated technologies, including data, cloud, applications and platform engineering.

Consistent with the priorities of the INDIAai Mission, Kyndryl is contributing enterprise-grade AI capabilities including digital public infrastructure, governance transformation and economic competitiveness. As part of this initiative, Kyndryl will utilize the new Lab in Bengaluru to lead high-impact engagements that showcase AI for governance, critical infrastructure and cyber resilience. These initiatives will culminate at the AI Impact Summit being hosted by the Government of India in February 2026, where Kyndryl will feature its award-winning AI-enabled operating platform, Kyndryl Bridge, which has been recognized globally for leveraging AI efficiency at scale.

Deepening Strategic Engagement with the Government of India on AI

Kyndryl is also advancing its collaboration with the Government of India to drive AI-led transformation in governance. Kyndryl is signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative, demonstrating how, through its AI platform Kyndryl Bridge and agentic AI capabilities, Kyndryl is pioneering efforts to apply AI in India's regulatory reform agenda.

Commitment to Talent and Skilling in India

Kyndryl is committing to programs that address the rising demand for advanced digital skills, which are crucial for driving economic growth across India. Kyndryl is continuing to upskill its people on AI, cybersecurity and other next-generation technologies - empowering its teams to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As part of this commitment, Kyndryl plans to establish offices in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to unlock high-potential talent and strengthen regional innovation ecosystems, as well as partner with graduate schools and research centers to create a new early career program in India.

In recent Kyndryl research, India leads in AI workforce readiness, with 37% of business leaders confident that their teams are fully prepared to adopt AI - well above the global average of 29%. AI adoption is also accelerating across business functions in India, with 72% of leaders prioritizing upskilling and workforce training to keep pace.

Social Impact at Scale

Through the company's social impact initiatives and grants by the Kyndryl Foundation, Kyndryl aims to provide resources to help train 200,000 beneficiaries across India, equipping them with in-demand digital skills. As part of this, Kyndryl is launching the Kyndryl Skilling program, which will expand access to advanced skilling courses including DevSecOps, Cloud Operations, and Resilient Systems. The program will be integrated within the portal of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to upskill students and professionals in new technologies. This builds on the recent announcement that the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), with the help of Kyndryl Foundation, has launched a state-of-the-art skilling facility in Mumbai focused on building cybersecurity skills and careers for underserved youth in India.

