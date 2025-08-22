Schneider Electric is expected to merge WattBuy with EnergySage and Qmerit to provide an end-to-end experience for residential solar, EV integration, home electrification, and related services. From pv magazine USA Schneider Electric, a global energy management company, said it has acquired WattBuy, a software company providing personalized home energy insights and electrification solutions. Schneider Electric will merge WattBuy with its subsidiaries EnergySage and Qmerit to expand home electrification and energy storage services. Together, the businesses aim to deliver an end-to-end customer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...