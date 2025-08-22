

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 3-week high of 148.78 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8105 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 148.29 and 0.8087, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to more than 2-week highs of 1.1583 and 1.3390 from early lows of 1.1617 and 1.3424, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to more than a 4-month high of 0.5800 and a 3-month high of 1.3918 from early lows of 0.5823 and 1.3899, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.6415 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.6431.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 151.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.54 against the kiwi, 1.40 against the loonie and 0.63 against the aussie.



