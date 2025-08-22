

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the sixth straight month in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 3.5 percent year-over-year in July, though slower than the 4.6 percent decrease in June.



Mining and quarrying prices declined 3.6 percent, and those for beverages also slid by 3.6 percent. On the other hand, factory gate prices for chemicals and chemical products grew 30.8 percent from last year, and those for dairy products rose by 11.1 percent.



Prices for domestic sales increased 1.0 percent in July from a year ago, while export market prices decreased by 3.9 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices rose 4.6 percent annually in July, while those for construction products dropped by 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices decreased 0.5 percent, following a 2.0 percent fall in May.



