Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Accelerates Its Bitcoin-Native Strategy, Expanding Treasury to 311 Million Dog Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a publicly traded digital asset and blockchain company, today announced a significant increase in its DOG Coin treasury holdings. The company has expanded its position from 242,919,489 DOG to 311,440,820 DOG, representing an increase of 68,521,331 DOG.

This strategic acquisition strengthens C2 Blockchain's balance sheet and further positions the company as one of the largest public holders of DOG Coin worldwide. DOG, the leading meme token built on Bitcoin's Runes protocol, combines cultural adoption with Bitcoin-native utility, providing both scarcity and network support through miner fees.

"This expansion of our DOG treasury underscores our commitment to building long-term shareholder value through Bitcoin-native assets," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG represents not only a cultural force in the crypto ecosystem but also a token that directly contributes to the security and sustainability of the Bitcoin network. By securing this position, C2 Blockchain continues to align itself with the future of digital assets."

C2 Blockchain's investment strategy focuses on acquiring and holding digital assets that enhance both cultural adoption and structural support for Bitcoin's long-term growth. The addition of DOG Coin complements the company's mission to serve as a bridge between traditional markets and emerging blockchain ecosystems.

For more information, please visit www.C2DOG.com.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.
Investor & Media Relations
info@c2blockchain.com
www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-accelerates-its-bitcoin-native-strategy-expanding-treas-1064063

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
