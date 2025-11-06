C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Deepens Its Commitment to the Bitcoin Ecosystem With Strategic DOG Coin Acquisition

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a digital asset treasury and blockchain infrastructure company, today announced that it has expanded its holdings of DOG, a leading Rune token built directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, from 524,514,226 DOG to 549,784,364 DOG.

This increase underscores C2 Blockchain's strategic commitment to building one of the largest DOG-backed public treasuries in existence and advancing its long-term vision of integrating Bitcoin-native assets into public-company balance sheets.

"Our mission is simple - to create lasting shareholder value through direct exposure to Bitcoin-native assets that embody scarcity, transparency, and global reach," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG represents a new frontier of Bitcoin innovation, combining the cultural force of memes with the immutability and security of the Bitcoin network. Every DOG we acquire is a deliberate step toward building a digital treasury designed for the future."

C2 Blockchain's treasury expansion aligns with its broader focus on Bitcoin-based initiatives, including mining infrastructure, digital asset accumulation, and strategic participation in the emerging Rune ecosystem. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities within the Bitcoin economy that reinforce its position as a pioneering digital-asset treasury.

As of this update, C2 Blockchain's DOG holdings total 549,784,364 DOG, solidifying its status as one of the most significant institutional holders of DOG and a foundational participant in the Rune and Bitcoin asset landscape.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on Bitcoin mining, digital treasury management, and strategic on-chain accumulation. The company leverages a hybrid model combining public equity with blockchain-native treasury assets to create long-term shareholder value through innovation and transparency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-otc-cblo-deepens-its-commitment-to-the-bitcoin-ecosyste-1097638