Tesla has delivered 240 Megapack batteries to the port of Puerto Arica for Colbún's 228 MW/912 MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile's Arica and Parinacota region, scheduled for commissioning in mid-2026. From ESS News The 240 Tesla Megapack batteries bound for the $260 million Colbún Solar Cell project, in the Camarones municipality, have been delivered to the port of Puerto Arica. The batteries, each weighing 38. 1 tons, arrived on 11 Maersk and MSC ships. Specialized trucks with swan-neck ramps will deliver each battery to the site, which is due for commissioning in mid 2026. Colbún confirmed ...

