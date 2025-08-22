Anzeige
WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 09:59
3,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 13:14 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to FluoGuide A/S Webcast on 28 August 2025

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its Interim Report Q2 2025 on Thursday 28 August 2025.

The following event will take place later that day:

A live webcast for shareholders, analysts, investors and representatives of the media:

Topic: FluoGuide Operational and Financial Results for Q2 2025
Date: Thursday 28 August 2025
Time: 14.00 CET

The webcast is hosted by analyst Christian Binder, Redeye. FluoGuide is represented by CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen.

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/1124137/live-q-fluoguide

Questions can be sent in advance by email to Christian Binder ( christian.binder@redeye.se ) or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast has concluded.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Follow FluoGuide on linkedIn
Follow FluoGuide on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluoguide/

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news
Sign up to receive FluoGuide news: https://fluoguide.com/investor/email-alerts/

About FluoGuide
FluoGuide's primary focus is to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer cells intraoperatively. The improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision enhances the likelihood of achieving a complete cure and helping to lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated in a proof-of-conceptphase I/II clinical study in patients with high-grade glioma undergoing surgery. FluoGuide is also exploring FG001 in three other severe cancer indications: lung cancer (phase IIa), head & neck cancer (phase IIa), and both meningioma and low-grade glioma. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform and our pipeline please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

Attachments
Invitation to FluoGuide A/S (Nasdaq: FLUO) webcast on 28 August 2025

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/invitation-to-fluoguide-a%2fs-nasdaq-fluo-webcast-on-28-august-2025-1064142

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
