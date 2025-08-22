Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is also pleased to announce the appointment of Zayn Kalyan as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Kalyan, a seasoned entrepreneur and capital markets executive, has been a driving force in the Company's strategic evolution toward becoming the preeminent institutional-grade player in the Litecoin ecosystem. Known for his forward-thinking approach to blockchain infrastructure, treasury management, and decentralized financial systems, Mr. Kalyan will now take an expanded leadership role in guiding Luxxfolio's growth and long-term vision.

"Mr. Kalyan's combination of market insight, creative deal-making, and deep commitment to the Litecoin community, positions Luxxfolio for continued leadership in this rapidly expanding sector," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO and Director of Luxxfolio. "As Executive Chairman, his focus on strategic partnerships, treasury optimization, and product innovation will be critical to our next stage of growth."

Mr. Kalyan has been instrumental in Luxxfolio's recent initiatives, including the expansion of its Litecoin holdings, the development of proprietary wallet and stablecoin technologies, and collaborations with key ecosystem partners such as Litecoin Computer and LitVM. His leadership has helped position the Company at the forefront of programmable money adoption and decentralized commerce infrastructure.

"Our mission is clear - to drive the global adoption of Litecoin as hard currency. With a growing treasury, a strong product pipeline, and a committed team, I believe we are poised to shape the next chapter of the Litecoin economy," said Mr. Kalyan.

Think Ink Engagement

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (the "Company") has entered into a consulting agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services ("Think Ink") to provide investor relations and digital marketing services aimed at expanding market and investor awareness.

Under the terms of the 12-month agreement, Think Ink will provide services that may include native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, email distribution, and related marketing activities to increase awareness of the Company.

The Company has budgeted up to USD $250,000 for the campaign. Compensation is payable as follows: (i) USD $100,000 upon signing of the agreement; and (ii) USD $150,000 one month following the signing date.

Compensation to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company. Think Ink does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company and is at arm's length, with no other relationship to the Company outside of this engagement.

The contact information for Think Ink is: Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc., 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704, Telephone: 310-760-2616, Email: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Financing and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

