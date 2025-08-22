Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V. announces results of its Annual General Meeting



22-Aug-2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Nebius Group N.V. announces results of its Annual General Meeting AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands - August 22, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) (the "Company"), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"), held on August 21, 2025, have been adopted. The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 203,009,866, with a total of 203,009,866 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares eligible to vote at the AGM was

35,698,674, with a total of 356,986,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters at the AGM. Results of the AGM Below are the results of each proposal presented to the AGM: Item 1: Extension of term to prepare 2024 Accounts Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 413,735,313 123,050 2,104,319



Item 2: Adoption of the 2024 Accounts Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 413,816,798 61,688 2,084,196



Item 3: Discharge of the Board for liabilities to the Company Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 413,419,206 2,311,109 232,367



Item 4: Re-appointment of Arkady Volozh as an Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 414,917,731 872,064 172,887



Item 5: Re-appointment of Ophir Nave as an Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 401,785,324 12,911,264 1,266,094



Item 6: Re-appointment of John Boynton as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 396,747,571 19,015,666 199,445



Item 7: Re-appointment of Elena Bunina as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 401,251,034 14,510,759 200,889



Item 8: Appointment of Arne Grimme as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 414,193,016 506,752 1,262,914



Item 9: Re-appointment of Kira Radinsky as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 406,071,115 8,169,967 1,721,600



Item 10: Re-appointment of Charles Ryan as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 400,250,516 14,441,674 1,270,492



Item 11: Appointment of Matthew Weigand as a Non-Executive Director Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 414,184,894 505,075 1,272,713



Item 12: Amendment of Articles of Association of the Company, and authorization of Boaz Tal, General Counsel to the Company, and each lawyer and (candidate) civil-law notary of Warendorf, acting individually, to sign a notarial Deed of Amendment of the Articles of Association. Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 393,075,038 20,736,135 2,151,509



Item 13: Amendment of General Guidelines for Compensation of the Board of Directors Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 399,116,799 14,708,428 2,137,455



Item 14: Appointment of Auditors Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 415,724,883 56,308 181,491



Item 15: Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to issue from time to time Class A Shares up to an additional 20% of the issued share capital (excluding Class C Shares) of the Company for a period of five years from the AGM Date Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 399,060,809 14,801,824 2,100,049



Item 16: Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to exclude pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders in respect of the issue of Class A Shares for a period of five years from the AGM Date Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 393,002,569 20,744,607 2,215,506



Item 17: Authorization of the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company up to 20% of the issued share capital from time to time, in the case of Class A shares, against a purchase price equal to the market price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Class A shares at the time of repurchase Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 401,299,780 14,483,756 179,146



Item 18: Cancellation of 40,000,000 Class A shares of the Company held in treasury Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Against Number of Votes

Abstained 415,705,815 56,557 200,310

*** For further information, please visit https://group.nebius.com/governance/for-shareholders or contact: Nebius Group N.V. Investor Relations

askIR@nebius.com Media Relations

media@nebius.com



