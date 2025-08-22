

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - U.S. and South Korean forces have launched annual joint military exercises in South Korea.



The Ulchi Freedom Shield, the second of two large-scale exercises held annually in South Korea, is a multi-domain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios.



21,000 soldiers, including 18,000 South Korean troops, will take part in the 11-day miitary drills.



This annual exercise, which runs through August 28, aims to enhance the combined, joint, all-domain and inter-agency operating environment, thereby strengthening the regional alliance's response capabilities, the Pentagon said.



Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise featuring live-fire, constructive and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies.



Key players in these large-scale, live-fire training events include Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff, the South Korean government, the 8th Army, 7th Air Force, and Space Force. Each entity's role leads to strengthening interoperability, reinforcing a combined defense posture and increasing combat readiness. Several United Nations Command member states are slated to contribute personnel and participate in various capacities.



During the exercise, USFK will participate in space-related elements, reflecting modern warfare challenges. U.S. guardians will also integrate space-based capabilities with terrestrial targeteers, logisticians and cyber capacities.



Members of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Sweden and Switzerland, are observing the exercise.



