

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have killed a senior member of Islamic State and key financier who planned attacks in Syria and Iraq.



The unidentified terrorist was killed in raid conducted by U.S. Central Command forces in northern Syria on August 19, CENTCOM said in a press release.



He had relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, posing a direct threat to U.S. and Coalition forces and the new Syrian Government, it added.



'We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region' said ADM Brad Cooper, Commander, CENTCOM. 'Together with our partners and allies, CENTCOM remains steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the U.S. homeland.'



