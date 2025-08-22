

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence indicator decreased in August, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday



The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, dropped to 103.3 in August from 104.8 in July. The value of 100 reflects the historical average.



Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the industrial confidence index showed some resilience and improved to 99.9 from 98.9 as both production and employment expectations strengthened.



The index reflecting construction remained unchanged at 99.5, while the retail fell from 96.6 to 95.6, and services decreased from 109.2 to 106.5.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News