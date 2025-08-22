Graphjet Technology: Graphjet's graphite is now up to standards, now finalizing collaborations, supply agreements and offtake agreements

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology ("Graphjet" or "the Company") is now able to produce graphite that is up to the standard and the graphite produced can be used as battery anode material. With this, the Company will now move ahead to finalise collaborations, supply agreements and offtake agreements with its customers in the coming weeks.

Whilst the upcoming share consolidation might reduce the number of shares trading in the market, the Company has initiated steps to increase the number of shares in the market, with the issuance and registration of additional shares to the market, subject to registration with the SEC. The Company has also engaged a prominent investment bank to plan and assist in the distribution of additional shares to the market as a step to improve the liquidity post-share consolidation.

"The Company has been moving at a quick pace to commercialise the Company's products in order to move from a developmental company to a full-fledged producer of graphite, capitalising in the current demand for graphite. We have been in talks with a few multinational firms to secure their agreement to collaborate and supply graphite to these firms.

In addition, the Company has been making plans to ensure that the share consolidation that is upcoming early next week will not affect the liquidity of the Company in the longer run and we have engaged professionals to advise and assist us in this matter", says Chris Lai, CEO of Graphjet.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world's first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "aim," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet's industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet's ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; and (vii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the "Risk Factors" section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.

Graphjet Technology Contacts

Investors

ceo.office@graphjettech.com

Media

ceo.office@graphjettech.com