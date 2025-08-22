

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly less pessimistic in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -27.0 in August from -28.0 in the previous month.



Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved somewhat to -18 from -19 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the index for past financial situation declined to -22 from -21.



The survey revealed that expectations on the general economic situation of the country rose to -35 from -37. Unemployment fears among households eased in August, with the respective index falling to 22 from 27.



