Paige's strong foundation in pathology and AI is rooted in its proprietary dataset of almost 7 million digitized pathology slides that are clinically annotatedCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the acquisition of Paige, an AI company specializing in digital pathology. The acquisition allows Tempus to grow its dataset, expand its experienced technical team, and establish a strong footprint in digital pathology with an industry leading technology portfolio.Founded in 2017, Paige has developed and deployed several AI applications, including the first FDA-cleared AI application in pathology, allowing researchers and pathologists to better detect cancer, which enables care teams to make more precise and informed treatment decisions. Paige has developed and refined its products through a dataset that includes almost 7 million digitized pathology slide images and associated clinical and molecular data, stripped of patient identifiers to protect privacy. Leveraging a dataset of de-identified data and images that spans 45 countries and diverse genders, races, ethnicities, and regions, Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, empowering researchers and life sciences companies to better understand pathology data, and enabling the advancement of drug discovery and development."As we embark upon building the largest foundation model that's ever been built in oncology, the acquisition of Paige substantially accelerates our efforts," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "Paige is a leader in digital pathology and has amassed one of the most comprehensive digital pathology datasets in the world through its relationship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. We believe both the Paige team, with their deep generative AI experience, and the dataset they have built, will be catalytic across all of our AI efforts.""We've always believed that the future of cancer care and precision medicine lies in harnessing the full potential of AI to redefine what's possible in digital pathology and transform how cancer is detected, understood, and treated," said Razik Yousfi, CEO and CTO of Paige. "By joining forces with Tempus, a company already making remarkable strides in oncology diagnostics, we can bring our innovations to a broader patient population and deliver even greater impact. We are confident this partnership is uniquely positioned to maximize and expand the reach of our technology, ensuring it fulfills our mission of delivering powerful, data-driven insights."Tempus is acquiring Paige for $81.25 million, which is being paid predominantly in Tempus common stock, as well as Tempus' assumption of Paige's remaining commitment under its existing Microsoft Azure cloud services agreement.About TempusTempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus' industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Tempus' acquisition of Paige, including Tempus' ability to integrate Paige's de-identified data and AI applications to enhance its existing products and contribute to the development of the foundation model. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus' financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus' growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus' intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Tempus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2025, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. 