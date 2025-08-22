ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 August 2025 it made an award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") pursuant to the rules of its Long-Term Incentive Plan to Rachel Coulson as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The Options will ordinarily vest on 1 May 2026 and are subject to the recipient's continued service.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 49,978 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 49,978 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 20 August 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

