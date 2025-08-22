ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:12
3,860 Euro
+0,52 % +0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9004,08017:56
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 17:42 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 August 2025 it made an award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") pursuant to the rules of its Long-Term Incentive Plan to Rachel Coulson as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The Options will ordinarily vest on 1 May 2026 and are subject to the recipient's continued service.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachel Coulson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

49,978

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

49,978

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
