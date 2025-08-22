ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
22 August 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 20 August 2025 it made an award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") pursuant to the rules of its Long-Term Incentive Plan to Rachel Coulson as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The Options will ordinarily vest on 1 May 2026 and are subject to the recipient's continued service.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Rachel Coulson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
49,978
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
20 August 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary