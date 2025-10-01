ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
30 September 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
3,200
324.4405 pence
£10,382.10
f)
Date of the transaction
30 September 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary