ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

30 September 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 324.4405 pence 3,200 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 3,200 324.4405 pence £10,382.10 f) Date of the transaction 30 September 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary