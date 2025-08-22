Anzeige
WKN: A2LQ88 | ISIN: DE000A2LQ884 | Ticker-Symbol: AG1
Xetra
22.08.25 | 17:25
28,920 Euro
+1,26 % +0,360
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTO1 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
AUTO1 GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
28,82029,00018:21
28,82029,00017:37
AUTO1 GROUP
AUTO1 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
AUTO1 GROUP SE28,920+1,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.