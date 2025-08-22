Anzeige
WKN: A3DXHC | ISIN: VGG0056A1030
Stuttgart
22.08.25 | 07:46
7,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACG METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACG METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 18:30 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACG METALS LIMITED: Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on ACG Metals with 'Buy (Speculative)' Rating

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Ltd. ("ACG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor"), a leading global investment bank, has initiated equity research coverage on the Company.

Cantor Initiates Equity Research Coverage on ACG Metals Ltd.

The coverage is led by Puneet Singh, Director, Equity Analyst in Metals & Mining at Cantor, who brings extensive experience in analysing the sector and providing insights on global mining companies. His research will offer institutional and retail investors an independent perspective on ACG's strategy, operations, and market positioning.

The initiation of coverage by Cantor marks an important step in expanding ACG's visibility within the investment community, especially in North America. Independent research plays a key role in enhancing market transparency, and we welcome Cantor's analysis as we continue executing our growth strategy and delivering value to shareholders.

Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"We welcome Cantor Fitzgerald's initiation of coverage on ACG Metals as our first from a North American Investment Bank. This recognition reflects growing international interest in our strategy and the quality of our first asset. It is an honour to be included in this initiation report alongside established sector peers."

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Palatine
Communications Advisor
Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed
acg@palatine-media.com

Berenberg
Research Analysts
William Dalby +44 (0) 20 3753 3243
Richard Hatch +44 (0) 20 3753 3070
Cody Hayden +44 (0) 20 3753 3133

Joint Broker
Jennifer Lee
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord
Research Analysts
Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374
Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 20 7523 8387

Joint Broker
James Asensio / Charlie Hammond
+ 44 (0) 20 7523 80

Cantor Fitzgerald
Research Analysts
Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

Stifel
Research Analysts
Andrew Breichmanas +44 (0) 20 3465 1110

Joint Broker
Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cantor-fitzgerald-initiates-coverage-on-acg-metals-with-buy-speculative-rating-302536844.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
