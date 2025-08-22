Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 15:29
1,660 Euro
-1,78 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6602,02019:47
Dow Jones News
22.08.2025 18:33 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
22 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         89,884 
 
Highest price paid per share:            149.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             146.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    147.3741p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,071,828 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,071,828) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.3741p                       89,884

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
522             148.00          08:31:43         00350506764TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             148.00          08:31:43         00350506763TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             148.00          08:31:43         00350506762TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             147.80          08:32:43         00350507306TRLO1     XLON 
 
1228             147.80          08:32:43         00350507307TRLO1     XLON 
 
1043             147.80          08:32:44         00350507314TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             148.00          08:49:41         00350517449TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             147.80          08:49:41         00350517450TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             147.80          08:53:43         00350519502TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.80          08:54:15         00350519779TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             148.00          08:55:54         00350520651TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             148.00          08:55:54         00350520652TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              148.20          08:57:17         00350521256TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             148.20          08:57:17         00350521257TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.80          08:57:21         00350521369TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             147.60          08:59:43         00350522757TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              147.60          09:01:45         00350523801TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             148.20          09:27:14         00350544050TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             148.20          09:30:50         00350547228TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             148.00          09:30:50         00350547229TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             148.00          09:30:50         00350547230TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             148.00          09:30:50         00350547231TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             147.80          09:30:50         00350547232TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             147.60          09:31:04         00350547345TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             147.40          09:31:43         00350547650TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             147.60          09:31:43         00350547651TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             147.60          09:31:43         00350547652TRLO1     XLON 
 
1010             147.60          09:31:43         00350547653TRLO1     XLON 
 
772             147.60          09:33:43         00350548819TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             147.60          09:34:17         00350549126TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.40          09:35:17         00350549629TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             147.60          09:36:48         00350550365TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             147.60          09:36:48         00350550366TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              147.60          09:40:07         00350552043TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             147.60          09:48:17         00350556111TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             147.20          09:48:17         00350556113TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             147.60          09:55:43         00350565659TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             147.60          09:55:43         00350565660TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             147.40          10:34:52         00350596541TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             148.00          10:38:02         00350599352TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             148.00          10:38:02         00350599353TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.60          10:42:04         00350603159TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             147.20          10:59:11         00350619196TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             147.20          10:59:24         00350619366TRLO1     XLON 
 
1010             147.60          11:05:06         00350619671TRLO1     XLON 
 
946             147.60          11:05:06         00350619672TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             147.40          11:58:59         00350630580TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             147.40          12:18:11         00350631103TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             147.40          12:18:11         00350631104TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             147.40          12:18:11         00350631105TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             147.60          12:25:31         00350631287TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             147.60          12:25:51         00350631293TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             147.40          12:31:34         00350631467TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.00          12:46:24         00350631840TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             147.00          12:46:24         00350631841TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             146.60          12:48:23         00350631877TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             146.80          12:48:23         00350631878TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             146.20          12:48:55         00350631883TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             146.80          12:56:45         00350632020TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             146.80          12:56:55         00350632027TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             146.80          12:57:20         00350632047TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             146.60          12:57:21         00350632049TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             146.40          12:57:22         00350632051TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             146.60          13:51:07         00350633005TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             146.60          13:51:07         00350633006TRLO1     XLON 
 
2950             147.00          14:30:02         00350633726TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             147.00          14:30:02         00350633727TRLO1     XLON 
 
14320            147.00          14:30:02         00350633728TRLO1     XLON 
 
777             146.60          14:30:02         00350633729TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             146.60          14:30:02         00350633730TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3007             147.00          14:30:14         00350633917TRLO1     XLON 
 
9918             147.00          14:30:14         00350633918TRLO1     XLON 
 
1085             146.60          14:32:00         00350634046TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             146.40          14:47:03         00350634706TRLO1     XLON 
 
1536             146.60          14:48:08         00350634759TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              146.60          14:48:08         00350634760TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              146.40          14:56:26         00350635098TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             146.40          14:56:26         00350635099TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             146.40          14:56:26         00350635100TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             146.60          14:58:44         00350635190TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             146.60          14:58:44         00350635191TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             146.60          14:58:44         00350635192TRLO1     XLON 
 
3575             147.00          15:00:11         00350635409TRLO1     XLON 
 
1843             147.00          15:00:11         00350635410TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             146.60          15:00:18         00350635428TRLO1     XLON 
 
402             146.60          15:00:18         00350635429TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             146.60          15:04:59         00350635924TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             147.40          15:23:00         00350637873TRLO1     XLON 
 
770             148.00          15:28:22         00350638410TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             148.60          15:33:09         00350638612TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             148.40          15:36:08         00350638860TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              148.20          15:36:09         00350638861TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             148.20          15:39:06         00350639063TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             148.20          15:39:06         00350639064TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             148.20          15:45:28         00350639571TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             148.20          15:45:28         00350639572TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             148.20          15:45:28         00350639573TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             148.20          15:45:30         00350639576TRLO1     XLON 
 
900             148.20          15:45:44         00350639618TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             148.00          15:45:46         00350639623TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             147.80          15:45:46         00350639624TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             147.60          15:45:49         00350639628TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             147.40          15:45:49         00350639631TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             147.40          15:45:49         00350639632TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             147.60          15:46:08         00350639645TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             148.80          16:01:45         00350640671TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              148.80          16:01:45         00350640672TRLO1     XLON 
 
992             148.60          16:02:40         00350640721TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             149.00          16:03:43         00350640804TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             149.00          16:03:43         00350640805TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             148.80          16:10:17         00350641257TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             148.80          16:10:17         00350641258TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             148.60          16:13:40         00350641533TRLO1     XLON 
 
394             148.60          16:13:40         00350641534TRLO1     XLON 
 
728             149.00          16:13:44         00350641539TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              149.00          16:13:44         00350641540TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             148.60          16:13:53         00350641545TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             148.60          16:13:53         00350641546TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             148.40          16:17:13         00350641812TRLO1     XLON 
 
831             148.40          16:18:09         00350641859TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              148.40          16:18:09         00350641860TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             148.40          16:18:17         00350641879TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399682 
EQS News ID:  2187778 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187778&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.