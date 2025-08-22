Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 89,884 Highest price paid per share: 149.00p Lowest price paid per share: 146.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 147.3741p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,071,828 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,071,828) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.3741p 89,884

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 522 148.00 08:31:43 00350506764TRLO1 XLON 522 148.00 08:31:43 00350506763TRLO1 XLON 523 148.00 08:31:43 00350506762TRLO1 XLON 504 147.80 08:32:43 00350507306TRLO1 XLON 1228 147.80 08:32:43 00350507307TRLO1 XLON 1043 147.80 08:32:44 00350507314TRLO1 XLON 542 148.00 08:49:41 00350517449TRLO1 XLON 542 147.80 08:49:41 00350517450TRLO1 XLON 543 147.80 08:53:43 00350519502TRLO1 XLON 522 147.80 08:54:15 00350519779TRLO1 XLON 137 148.00 08:55:54 00350520651TRLO1 XLON 555 148.00 08:55:54 00350520652TRLO1 XLON 97 148.20 08:57:17 00350521256TRLO1 XLON 330 148.20 08:57:17 00350521257TRLO1 XLON 522 147.80 08:57:21 00350521369TRLO1 XLON 512 147.60 08:59:43 00350522757TRLO1 XLON 13 147.60 09:01:45 00350523801TRLO1 XLON 197 148.20 09:27:14 00350544050TRLO1 XLON 100 148.20 09:30:50 00350547228TRLO1 XLON 539 148.00 09:30:50 00350547229TRLO1 XLON 504 148.00 09:30:50 00350547230TRLO1 XLON 171 148.00 09:30:50 00350547231TRLO1 XLON 510 147.80 09:30:50 00350547232TRLO1 XLON 516 147.60 09:31:04 00350547345TRLO1 XLON 496 147.40 09:31:43 00350547650TRLO1 XLON 298 147.60 09:31:43 00350547651TRLO1 XLON 148 147.60 09:31:43 00350547652TRLO1 XLON 1010 147.60 09:31:43 00350547653TRLO1 XLON 772 147.60 09:33:43 00350548819TRLO1 XLON 670 147.60 09:34:17 00350549126TRLO1 XLON 522 147.40 09:35:17 00350549629TRLO1 XLON 262 147.60 09:36:48 00350550365TRLO1 XLON 239 147.60 09:36:48 00350550366TRLO1 XLON 93 147.60 09:40:07 00350552043TRLO1 XLON 664 147.60 09:48:17 00350556111TRLO1 XLON 499 147.20 09:48:17 00350556113TRLO1 XLON 107 147.60 09:55:43 00350565659TRLO1 XLON 240 147.60 09:55:43 00350565660TRLO1 XLON 513 147.40 10:34:52 00350596541TRLO1 XLON 518 148.00 10:38:02 00350599352TRLO1 XLON 505 148.00 10:38:02 00350599353TRLO1 XLON 519 147.60 10:42:04 00350603159TRLO1 XLON 518 147.20 10:59:11 00350619196TRLO1 XLON 177 147.20 10:59:24 00350619366TRLO1 XLON 1010 147.60 11:05:06 00350619671TRLO1 XLON 946 147.60 11:05:06 00350619672TRLO1 XLON 400 147.40 11:58:59 00350630580TRLO1 XLON 117 147.40 12:18:11 00350631103TRLO1 XLON 113 147.40 12:18:11 00350631104TRLO1 XLON 287 147.40 12:18:11 00350631105TRLO1 XLON 505 147.60 12:25:31 00350631287TRLO1 XLON 509 147.60 12:25:51 00350631293TRLO1 XLON 500 147.40 12:31:34 00350631467TRLO1 XLON 519 147.00 12:46:24 00350631840TRLO1 XLON 518 147.00 12:46:24 00350631841TRLO1 XLON 532 146.60 12:48:23 00350631877TRLO1 XLON 532 146.80 12:48:23 00350631878TRLO1 XLON 535 146.20 12:48:55 00350631883TRLO1 XLON 523 146.80 12:56:45 00350632020TRLO1 XLON 152 146.80 12:56:55 00350632027TRLO1 XLON 455 146.80 12:57:20 00350632047TRLO1 XLON 518 146.60 12:57:21 00350632049TRLO1 XLON 512 146.40 12:57:22 00350632051TRLO1 XLON 523 146.60 13:51:07 00350633005TRLO1 XLON 523 146.60 13:51:07 00350633006TRLO1 XLON 2950 147.00 14:30:02 00350633726TRLO1 XLON 642 147.00 14:30:02 00350633727TRLO1 XLON 14320 147.00 14:30:02 00350633728TRLO1 XLON 777 146.60 14:30:02 00350633729TRLO1 XLON 308 146.60 14:30:02 00350633730TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

3007 147.00 14:30:14 00350633917TRLO1 XLON 9918 147.00 14:30:14 00350633918TRLO1 XLON 1085 146.60 14:32:00 00350634046TRLO1 XLON 435 146.40 14:47:03 00350634706TRLO1 XLON 1536 146.60 14:48:08 00350634759TRLO1 XLON 36 146.60 14:48:08 00350634760TRLO1 XLON 99 146.40 14:56:26 00350635098TRLO1 XLON 204 146.40 14:56:26 00350635099TRLO1 XLON 231 146.40 14:56:26 00350635100TRLO1 XLON 514 146.60 14:58:44 00350635190TRLO1 XLON 345 146.60 14:58:44 00350635191TRLO1 XLON 110 146.60 14:58:44 00350635192TRLO1 XLON 3575 147.00 15:00:11 00350635409TRLO1 XLON 1843 147.00 15:00:11 00350635410TRLO1 XLON 141 146.60 15:00:18 00350635428TRLO1 XLON 402 146.60 15:00:18 00350635429TRLO1 XLON 526 146.60 15:04:59 00350635924TRLO1 XLON 506 147.40 15:23:00 00350637873TRLO1 XLON 770 148.00 15:28:22 00350638410TRLO1 XLON 124 148.60 15:33:09 00350638612TRLO1 XLON 1001 148.40 15:36:08 00350638860TRLO1 XLON 8 148.20 15:36:09 00350638861TRLO1 XLON 493 148.20 15:39:06 00350639063TRLO1 XLON 500 148.20 15:39:06 00350639064TRLO1 XLON 499 148.20 15:45:28 00350639571TRLO1 XLON 525 148.20 15:45:28 00350639572TRLO1 XLON 525 148.20 15:45:28 00350639573TRLO1 XLON 544 148.20 15:45:30 00350639576TRLO1 XLON 900 148.20 15:45:44 00350639618TRLO1 XLON 544 148.00 15:45:46 00350639623TRLO1 XLON 535 147.80 15:45:46 00350639624TRLO1 XLON 541 147.60 15:45:49 00350639628TRLO1 XLON 506 147.40 15:45:49 00350639631TRLO1 XLON 534 147.40 15:45:49 00350639632TRLO1 XLON 506 147.60 15:46:08 00350639645TRLO1 XLON 314 148.80 16:01:45 00350640671TRLO1 XLON 52 148.80 16:01:45 00350640672TRLO1 XLON 992 148.60 16:02:40 00350640721TRLO1 XLON 212 149.00 16:03:43 00350640804TRLO1 XLON 373 149.00 16:03:43 00350640805TRLO1 XLON 516 148.80 16:10:17 00350641257TRLO1 XLON 515 148.80 16:10:17 00350641258TRLO1 XLON 644 148.60 16:13:40 00350641533TRLO1 XLON 394 148.60 16:13:40 00350641534TRLO1 XLON 728 149.00 16:13:44 00350641539TRLO1 XLON 43 149.00 16:13:44 00350641540TRLO1 XLON 529 148.60 16:13:53 00350641545TRLO1 XLON 528 148.60 16:13:53 00350641546TRLO1 XLON 247 148.40 16:17:13 00350641812TRLO1 XLON 831 148.40 16:18:09 00350641859TRLO1 XLON 84 148.40 16:18:09 00350641860TRLO1 XLON 124 148.40 16:18:17 00350641879TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 399682 EQS News ID: 2187778 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187778&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)