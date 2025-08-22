

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that omega fatty acids, found in some fish and supplements, may help protect women from Alzheimer's disease.



Researchers found that women with Alzheimer's had lower levels of healthy fats, like omega fatty acids, and higher levels of saturated fats compared to healthy women. This difference was not seen in men.



'Women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer's disease and are more often diagnosed with the disease than men after the age of 80,' said senior author Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley from King's College London.



'One of the most surprising things we saw when looking at the different sexes was that there was no difference in these lipids in healthy and cognitively impaired men, but for women, this picture was completely different.'



The study, published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, analyzed blood samples from 841 people. Of these total samples, 306 were with Alzheimer's, 165 with mild cognitive impairment, and 370 healthy individuals.



Scientists from King's College London and Queen Mary University London believe these fat imbalances might limit the amount of omega fatty acids reaching women's brains. Since these fats are vital for brain health, this could explain why more women than men are diagnosed with Alzheimer's.



'Our study suggests that women should make sure they are getting omega fatty acids in their diet - through fatty fish or via supplements,' Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley concluded.



However, the researchers caution that more studies are needed to confirm whether changing fat levels in the body can actually affect the course of the disease.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News