Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 through the issuance of up to 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for continued exploration and evaluation of the Company's Golden Giant and Fernet properties and for general working capital. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

