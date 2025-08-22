Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagenic Therapeutics Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing Timeline and Nasdaq Compliance

Delay Attributable to Merger-Related Financial Consolidation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel neuro-active peptide therapies, today announced that it expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 in the near future, following a delay attributable to the completion of merger-related consolidation of financial statements, including purchase accounting adjustments, pro forma financial information, and related disclosures. While the Company anticipates this delay to be brief, there can be no assurance as to the definitive timing of the filing.

Protagenic also confirmed receipt of a notice from Nasdaq in connection with the Company's failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, as required under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), received on August 20, 2025. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Protagenic's securities, which continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "PTIX." The continued listing criteria that the company does not currently meet are Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The specific basis and concern identified by Nasdaq in reaching the determination is that the company has not yet filed its Q1 2026 Form 10-Q. The Company expects to regain compliance promptly upon filing. The Company intends to submit a compliance plan if necessary, within the required timeframe, consistent with the letter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTIX) is committed to pioneering neuro-active peptides into therapeutics to mitigate stress-related disorders. For more information, visit www.protagenic.com.

About PT00114:

PT00114, a 41-amino-acid synthetic peptide, holds promise in treating various neuro-psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. It operates with a novel mechanism, mirroring the active part of the natural brain hormone TCAP, thereby reducing circulating cortisol levels.

