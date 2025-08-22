Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTC Pink: CHELF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Jonathan Buick has stepped down from his position for health reasons. Jonathan will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Nicholas Konkin as Interim President and CEO, effective immediately, ensuring continuity during this transition.

Director Patrick Highsmith commented: "Jonathan's tenacity and leadership have been instrumental since Champion's earliest days. He successfully navigated challenging market conditions by pivoting the Company to a new commodity and securing a major lithium project in a tier one jurisdiction, hence positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board, we sincerely thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best in his recovery."

Nicholas Konkin brings to Champion Electric over 15 years of capital markets and corporate development experience, with a track record of guiding private and public companies in the resource sector. He was part of the team that took Champion Electric public and currently serves as Director of Capital Markets at Grove Corporate Services.

Mr. Konkin stated: "Champion has strong underlying assets and a highly capable board. My immediate priority will be to strengthen the Company's foundation, and ensure it is properly structured to capitalize on the coming metals bull market. Jonathan has been a mentor and a friend, and I join the Board in wishing him a full and speedy recovery."

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County (optioned to Legacy Gold Mines Ltd) and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco, Idaho. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "CHELF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CHAMPION ELECTRIC

"Patrick Highsmith"

Patrick Highsmith, Director

To learn more, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's corporate website at www.champem.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including closing of the Transactions and the prospectivity of the Projects for lithium. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



The Projects are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263592

SOURCE: Champion Electric Metals Inc.