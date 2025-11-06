Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTC Pink: CHELF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Paul Fornazzari has stepped down from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") will continue with the three remaining members until a suitable candidate is appointed.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County (optioned to Legacy Gold Mines Ltd) and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco, Idaho. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTC Pink under the trading symbol "CHELF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CHAMPION ELECTRIC

"Patrick Highsmith"

Patrick Highsmith, Director

To learn more, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's corporate website at www.champem.com.

