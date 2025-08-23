Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 23.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1K3 | ISIN: CA0909741062 | Ticker-Symbol: BXT
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 21:26
0,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONXT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONXT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6280,65422.08.
0,6300,64822.08.
ACCESS Newswire
23.08.2025 02:14 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioNxt Solutions Inc.: Promotional Activity Engagements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) reports two investor relations engagements.

The Company has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), wholly owned by Mario Hose, of Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany (email: office@apaton-finance.de; phone: +49 511 6768 731), pursuant to which Apaton will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to activities that are designed to enhance brand visibility, educate and engage stakeholders, and drive investor engagement in Germany. In particular, Apaton provides dissemination of Company news releases and German translations on social media platforms and through opt-in email publication. Under the terms of the engagement, Apaton will provide the services for a period of three months from August 25, 2025, until November 28, 2025.In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Apaton a cash fee of Euro 56,000 per month. The engagement can be terminated by the Company at any time. No equity consideration shall be paid in connection with the engagement.

The Company has also engaged Cayo Ventures GmbH ("Cayo"), wholly owned by Yves Toelderer, of Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (email: hello@cayo.ch; phone: +41 765 214 100), pursuant to which Cayo will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to providing German language engagement through opt-in email press release distribution, and digital marketing services designed to drive internet traffic to the Company's website. Under the terms of the engagement, Cayo will provide the services from August 25, 2025, until December 31, 2025. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Cayo a cash fee of up to Euro 30,000 per week; however, it may be reduced on a week-to-week basis at the discretion of the Company depending on the number of trading days per week and other internal cash management decisions. The engagement can be terminated by the Company at any time. No equity consideration shall be paid in connection with the engagement.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director
Email: info@bionxt.com
Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/promotional-activity-engagements-1064541

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.