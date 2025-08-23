BioNxt Solutions Inc.: Promotional Activity Engagements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) reports two investor relations engagements.

The Company has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), wholly owned by Mario Hose, of Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany (email: office@apaton-finance.de; phone: +49 511 6768 731), pursuant to which Apaton will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to activities that are designed to enhance brand visibility, educate and engage stakeholders, and drive investor engagement in Germany. In particular, Apaton provides dissemination of Company news releases and German translations on social media platforms and through opt-in email publication. Under the terms of the engagement, Apaton will provide the services for a period of three months from August 25, 2025, until November 28, 2025.In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Apaton a cash fee of Euro 56,000 per month. The engagement can be terminated by the Company at any time. No equity consideration shall be paid in connection with the engagement.

The Company has also engaged Cayo Ventures GmbH ("Cayo"), wholly owned by Yves Toelderer, of Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (email: hello@cayo.ch; phone: +41 765 214 100), pursuant to which Cayo will provide to the Company certain investor relations services, including but not limited to providing German language engagement through opt-in email press release distribution, and digital marketing services designed to drive internet traffic to the Company's website. Under the terms of the engagement, Cayo will provide the services from August 25, 2025, until December 31, 2025. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Cayo a cash fee of up to Euro 30,000 per week; however, it may be reduced on a week-to-week basis at the discretion of the Company depending on the number of trading days per week and other internal cash management decisions. The engagement can be terminated by the Company at any time. No equity consideration shall be paid in connection with the engagement.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

