LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Group Inc. ("Pattern"), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Pattern has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PTRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI and Jefferies will act as joint book-running managers. Baird, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Stifel, and William Blair will act as additional book-running managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About PatternPattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence ("AI") models, Pattern optimizes and automates key levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces-including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, TikTok Shop, JD, and Mercado Libre.ContactsMedia Contact:press@pattern.comInvestor Contact:investors@pattern.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250822294590/en/