

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q2 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.1 percent on quarter, easing from 0.8 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see June results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to climb 1.3 percent on month, up from 0.6 percent in May. The coincident is seen higher by 0.8 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.



Singapore will provide July numbers for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.6 percent.



