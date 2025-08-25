

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in June to the highest level in three months, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 105.6 in June from 104.8 in May. In the flash report, the reading was 106.1.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.7, up from 116.0 in the previous month. The latest score was revised downward from 106.8.



Meanwhile, the lagging index decreased to 113.3 in June from 113.9 a month ago.



