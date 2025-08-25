Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 09:30
29,960 Euro
-0,33 % -0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,95029,98010:25
29,95029,99010:24
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 09:42 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver an IntelliTissue 1600 machine to PT Suparma Tbk in Indonesia

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver an IntelliTissue 1600 tissue machine to PT Suparma Tbk's mill in Surabaya, Indonesia. The new installation will enable production of high-quality tissue products for the Asia Pacific market and the start-up is planned for 2026.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and PT Suparma Tbk have a long history of partnership, including several tissue projects. The most recent delivery was an IntelliTissue machine (TM10) installed at the same mill and started up in 2022.

"It is a pleasure to expand our cooperation with Valmet through our new Tissue Machine investment. We chose Valmet as the supplier for our milestone project due to their good understanding of our specific needs, and the excellent collaboration between our teams demonstrated during the previous project. Undoubtedly, we wish to grow our partnership further in the future," says Joseph Sulaiman, Director, PT Suparma Tbk.

"We have a long and successful history of co-operation with PTSuparma Tbk. We are proud to once again have gained their trust to supply the reliable and resource efficient IntelliTissue concept and work together enhancing their continued tissue expansion. I am convinced that this will be another efficient project and smooth start-up together," says Pemo Klimczak, Vice President, SMM business unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery
The delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line, including stock preparation equipment. The new line will feature an IntelliTissue 1600 machine equipped with an IntelliJet V headbox, Crescent Former, IntelliPress, IntelliYankee dryer, Exhaust Cap hood, and an IntelliReel section.

The scope also includes mechanical and electrical drives, Valmet DNA system with Machine Control System, Distributed Control System and Quality Control System, dust removal system, and auxiliary systems for the tissue line. The tissue line will add an additional 26,500 annual tons of tissue paper to Pt. Suparma Tbk's current production capacity.

About the customer, PT Suparma, Tbk

PT Suparma, Tbk, established in 1976 in Surabaya, Indonesia is a leading paper and tissue manufacturer dedicated to providing reliable and high-quality products. The company is focusing on continuous improvement, product innovation and environmentally friendly production. PT. Suparma, Tbk utilizes recovered fibers for most of its products. The company serves both national and international markets, meeting diverse customer needs with a wide range of paper products.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Przemyslaw Pietrzyk, Sales Manager, Tissue business area, Valmet, tel. +48 694 445 263

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-an-intellitissue-1600-machine-to-pt-suparma-tbk-in-indonesia,c4222436

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/4222436-0-jpeg,c3462826

4222436_0.jpeg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-deliver-an-intellitissue-1600-machine-to-pt-suparma-tbk-in-indonesia-302537481.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.