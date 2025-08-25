Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJVC | ISIN: KYG4403H1002 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XY
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 21:50
1,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HBM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HBM HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,40011:09
1,3301,39010:55
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 03:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harbour BioMed Appoints Yajie Li as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Yajie Li as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Ms. Li will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Ms. Li will lead clinical development, regulatory strategy, and medical affairs for the company's clinical-stage programs. She will also play a key role in evaluating early-stage assets based on unmet medical needs, clinical value, and scientific differentiation.

Ms. Li brings over a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with leadership roles in clinical development and regulatory affairs at multinational corporations and CROs including Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Parexel, as well as at Chinese biopharma companies such as GenSci, XuanZhu Biopharm, and Innovent. Prior to her industry career, she served for nine years as a Senior Medical Officer at the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA)/Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), where she contributed to regulatory assessments across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Yajie Li to our executive team. Her deep expertise in clinical development and regulatory science will further strengthen our capabilities as we advance our pipeline and grow into a therapeutically focused biopharma company. We look forward to her leadership in delivering transformative medicines to patients around the world."

Yajie Li, Chief Medical Officer of Harbour BioMed, added: "It is a great honor to join Harbour BioMed as Chief Medical Officer at this pivotal stage of its growth. The company's cutting-edge antibody technology platform and global R&D strategy is well positioned to deliver innovative therapies in areas of high unmet need. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate clinical development, enhance regulatory alignment, and bring meaningful treatments to patients worldwide."

Ms. Li holds a master's degree in Rheumatology and Immunology from Peking Union Medical College.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.