

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 0.6505 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6490.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 95.72 and 1.8011 from last week's closing quotes of 95.37 and 1.8053, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.8992 and 1.1069 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8973 and 1.1061, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



