

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.5881 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.5868.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 86.53 and 1.9926 from last week's closing quotes of 86.22 and 1.9969, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.95 against the euro.



