

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased at a slower pace in July, provisional data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



The producer price index posted an annual increase of 0.3 percent in July, following a 1.0 percent rebound in June.



The annual price growth in energy eased to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent, which largely influenced the slowdown in overall inflation.



Prices for intermediate goods dropped 0.8 percent, and those of consumer goods slid by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, costs for capital goods rose at a faster pace of 1.8 percent versus 1.7 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.8 percent in July, much slower than the 3.3 percent rise a month ago.



