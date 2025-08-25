

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved in August after falling in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 101.1 in August from 99.7 in July.



The sentiment index in trade rose to 98.4 from 97.3 in the previous month, while the industrial confidence index held steady at 93.5.



The overall business confidence indicator stood at 101.5 versus 98.8 in July.



Data showed confidence among consumers weakened in August, and the sentiment index dropped to 99.0 from 104.1 in July.



The share of consumers expecting a deterioration in the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic and in their financial situation over the next twelve months increased, the survey said.



