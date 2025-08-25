

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth improved more than expected in July after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



At constant prices, retail sales rose 4.8 percent annually in July, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in June. The expected growth rate was 3.5 percent.



Sales of furniture, radios, TVs, and household appliances alone grew 15.3 percent annually in July, and those of textiles, clothing, and footwear advanced by 14.7 percent. On the other hand, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 0.4 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, sales rebounded 4.4 percent in July, following a 1.8 percent decline in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News