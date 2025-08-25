

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower on Monday ahead of key inflation releases from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain due later in the week.



Traders also await earnings from AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp to determine whether the tech rally is back on or if there's further to go in the rotation trade.



The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2 percent to 559.99 while the German DAX shed 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 gave up 0.6 percent. The U.K. markets remain closed for a public holiday.



JDE Peets NV shares soared 17 percent on news that Keurig Dr Pepper will acquire the Dutch coffee and tea company JDE Peet's in a 15.7-billion-euro ($18.4 billion) deal.



Denmark's Orsted slumped 17 percent after the U.S. government ordered the wind farm developer to halt construction of an almost completed project near Rhode Island.



Peer Vestas Wind tumbled 4.2 percent and Siemens Energy dropped 1.3 percent.



French drug maker Valneva plummeted 25 percent after its shot for a mosquito-borne disease was suspended in the United States following reports of 'serious adverse events.'



