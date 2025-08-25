

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained slightly less negative in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



The manufacturing confidence rose to -6.0 in August from -7.0 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest reading since March 2023.



Among components, the indicator for the order book balance improved slightly to -24.0 from -25.0. The index for expected employment rose to 2.0 percent from 0, while the index measuring expected production eased to 6 from 7.0.



The survey also showed that the morale for the services strengthened, while the same for construction and retail trade weakened.



