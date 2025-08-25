

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed after Friday's rally triggered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish surprise. Anxiety ahead of key data releases on the horizon including GDP update and PCE-based inflation from the U.S. as well as inflation readings from Europe due later in the week weighed on sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows expectations of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed in September at 87.3 percent versus 84.7 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished Monday's trading with strong gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after Friday's plunge. Ten-year bond yields mostly gained. Crude oil prices gained amidst renewed concerns about supply as well as uncertainty about a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Gold prices cooled after Friday's rally. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the overnight negative territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,542.00 down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,452.70, down 0.22% Germany's DAX at 24,280.71, down 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,321.40, up 0.13% (Aug 22) France's CAC 40 at 7,918.08, down 0.65% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,461.85, down 0.48% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,814.50, up 0.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,972.40, up 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,883.56, up 1.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,829.91, up 1.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1692, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3493, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 147.36, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6486, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3832, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 97.94, up 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.273%, up 0.31% Germany at 2.7563%, up 1.37% France at 3.464%, up 1.46% U.K. at 4.6900%, down 0.80% Japan at 1.624%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.43, up 0.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.92, up 0.41%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,411.72, down 0.20%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $111,586.61, down 2.91% Ethereum at $4,598.10, down 3.80% XRP at $2.94, down 2.92% BNB at $859.05, down 1.26% Solana at $198.84, down 4.63%



