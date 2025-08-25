

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German market is languishing in negative territory after a weak start on Monday as investors remain a bit reluctant to pick up stocks, choosing to wait for crucial inflation data from several major countries in Europe.



Investors are also awaiting more details on the trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union.



The benchmark DAX was down 62.39 points or 0.26% at 24,308.35 a little while ago.



RWE, Siemens Energy and Zalando are down 1.5%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Porsche, Deutsche Post, Merck, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens, Daimler Truck Holding, Sartorius, Vonovia and E.On are down 0.4 to 1.2%.



Rheinmetall is up nearly 1%. Commerzbank is gaining about 0.6%, while Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Heidelberg Materials and Beiersdorf are up with modest gains.



On the economic front, Germany's ifo Business Climate Index rose to 89 in August from 88.6 in July, the highest level since May 2024 and above forecasts of 88.6, data from Ifo Institute showed.



Companies' expectations for the coming months improved (91.6 vs 90.7), while assessments of the current situation declined slightly to 86.4 from 86.5%.



The ifo Expectations Index for Germany rose to 91.6 in August 2025, from 90.8 in July, the highest since February 2022.



