Camzyos (mavacamten) presentations include real-world outcomes from COLLIGO-HCM and a pooled monotherapy analysis from four Phase 3 studies

Results add to growing body of evidence supporting the efficacy and safety profile of this first and only approved cardiac myosin inhibitor for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of new clinical and real-world data from its cardiovascular portfolio at the European Society of Cardiology(ESC) Congress, taking place August 29 September 1, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Data to be presented at the meeting include new real-world analyses of Camzyos (mavacamten) in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) as well as data on behalf of the BMS-Pfizer Alliance on Eliquis (apixaban).

"With a 70-year legacy in cardiovascular medicine, we are deeply committed to advancing life-changing therapies for patients, including those living with symptomatic obstructive HCM," said Roland Chen, MD, senior vice president, drug development, Immunology and Cardiovascular Medicines, Bristol Myers Squibb. Camzyos is the first and only available cardiac myosin inhibitor supported by robust long-term extension and real-world effectiveness data in patients with oHCM, with clinical studies demonstrating symptom relief as well as improvements in functional capacity and cardiac structure, both with and without background therapy. We look forward to sharing new data at this year's ESC Congress building on our growing body of real-world evidence that reinforce its overall safety profile and benefits for diverse patients around the world."

Key presentations include:

An oral presentation showing real-world outcomes for Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic oHCM from COLLIGO-HCM, a global observational study reflecting diverse patient populations in five countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel).

for the treatment of symptomatic oHCM from COLLIGO-HCM, a global observational study reflecting diverse patient populations in five countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel). An oral presentation spotlighting the efficacy and safety of Camzyos monotherapy in treating patients with oHCM based on a pooled analysis of four Phase 3 studies.

monotherapy in treating patients with oHCM based on a pooled analysis of four Phase 3 studies. A late-breaking oral presentation highlighting topline results from ODYSSEY-HCM, a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 580 adult patients with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), the largest and longest-duration study completed to date in this patient population.

Select abstracts sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb and the BMS-Pfizer Alliance to be presented at ESC Congress 2025 can be found below. Complete abstracts may be accessed online here. Visit the following page on BMS.com for more information on Bristol Myers Squibb's scientific approach to and resources on cardiovascular diseases.

Abstract Title Primary

Author Type Session Title Date/Time

(CEST) Camzyos (mavacamten) Real-world health status changes with mavacamten in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) Early findings from COMPASS-HCM Wang, A Moderated Poster Cardiotoxicity and protection: from bench to bedside Friday, Aug. 29

9:15 AM 10:00 AM Sex-disaggregated data in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: a targeted literature review, meta-analysis, and retrospective cohort study Lim, VG Poster New perspectives in cardiology (1) Friday, Aug. 29

12:30 PM 1:15 PM Real-world outcomes of mavacamten for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: Global evidence from COLLIGO-HCM Adler, A Oral Presentation Advancing care in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Friday, Aug. 29

1:35 PM 1:45 PM ODYSSEY-HCM: Mavacamten in nHCM Desai, M Late-breaking Oral Presentation HOT LINE 2 Saturday, Aug. 30

9:08 AM 9:18 AM Integrated efficacy and safety analysis of mavacamten monotherapy in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Olivotto, I Oral Presentation Precision medicine in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Saturday, Aug. 30

2:21 PM 2:39 PM Bi-ventricular cardiovascular magnetic resonance strain phenotypes are predictive of cardiovascular outcomes in patients with asymptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Sajjad, S Poster Presentation Improving outcome prediction in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Sunday, Aug. 31

10:15 AM 11:00 AM Cardiac biomarkers on mavacamten in nonobstructive HCM: Sub-study of the ODYSSEY-HCM trial Desai, M Poster Presentation New perspectives in cardiology (3) Sunday, Aug. 31

3:15 PM Mavacamten treatment in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy for up to 30 weeks: An integrated analysis of cardiac magnetic resonance data from a diverse population in randomized clinical trials Kramer, C Oral Presentation Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: from gene to treatment Sunday, Aug. 31

5:30 PM 5:40 PM Echocardiographic changes in nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients treated with mavacamten: A sub-study of the ODYSSEY-HCM trial Desai, M Oral Presentation Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: from gene to treatment Sunday, Aug. 31

6:00 PM 6:10 PM Effect of mavacamten on left ventricular myocardial volume, strain and tissue characteristics in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Tse, J Poster Presentation Management of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy Monday, Sept. 1

9:15 AM 10:00 AM Mavacamten real-world experience: Insights from the Dutch HCM Network Zwetsloot, P Poster Presentation Myocardial disease and valvular heart disease: miscellany Monday, Sept. 1

1:15 PM 2:00 PM Eliquis (apixaban) Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance Home screening for detection of atrial fibrillation in elderly hypertensive patients with left atrial enlargement using hand-held medical device, the DEFINE-AF clinical study Trafalis, D Poster Atrial fibrillation screening Saturday, Aug. 30

12:15 PM 1:00 PM Transient new-onset atrial fibrillation after myocardial infarction and adverse outcomes Fischman, M Poster Outcomes in atrial fibrillation Sunday, Aug. 31

4:15 PM 5:00 PM Early Assets Cardiac myosin inhibitor MYK-581 prevents development of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy phenotype in human iPSC models Knollmann, B Oral Presentation Molecular and immune mechanisms in cardiomyopathy Sunday, Aug. 31

9:05 AM 9:15 AM

About CAMZYOS (mavacamten)

CAMZYOS (mavacamten) is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms, and in the European Union, indicated for the treatment of symptomatic (NYHA, class II-III) oHCM in adult patients. It has also received regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries and regions across five continents. CAMZYOS is a selective, reversible, allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin. CAMZYOS modulates the number of myosin heads that can enter "on actin" (power-generating) states, thus reducing the probability of force-producing (systolic) and residual (diastolic) cross-bridge formation. Excess myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are mechanistic hallmarks of HCM. CAMZYOS shifts the overall myosin population towards an energy-sparing, recruitable, super-relaxed state. In oHCM patients, myosin inhibition with CAMZYOS reduces dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improves cardiac filling pressures. These effects on the heart translate to improvement in symptoms and ability to be active in symptomatic patients with oHCM.

CAMZYOS U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF HEART FAILURE

CAMZYOS reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with CAMZYOS. Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Interrupt CAMZYOS if LVEF is <50% at any visit or if the patient experiences heart failure symptoms or worsening clinical status.

Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of CAMZYOS is contraindicated with the following:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, CAMZYOS is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the CAMZYOS REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

CAMZYOS is contraindicated with concomitant use of:

Strong CYP2C19 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Heart Failure

CAMZYOS reduces systolic contraction and can cause heart failure or significantly reduce ventricular function. Patients who experience a serious intercurrent illness (eg, serious infection) or arrhythmia (eg, atrial fibrillation or other uncontrolled tachyarrhythmia) are at greater risk of developing systolic dysfunction and heart failure.

Assess the patient's clinical status and LVEF prior to and regularly during treatment and adjust the CAMZYOS dose accordingly. New or worsening arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, leg edema, or elevations in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) may be signs and symptoms of heart failure and should also prompt an evaluation of cardiac function.

Asymptomatic LVEF reduction, intercurrent illnesses, and arrhythmias require additional dosing considerations.

Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

CYP450 Drug Interactions Leading to Heart Failure or Loss of Effectiveness

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and CYP3A4 enzymes. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS and drugs that interact with these enzymes may lead to life-threatening drug interactions such as heart failure or loss of effectiveness.

Advise patients of the potential for drug interactions, including with over-the-counter medications (such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or cimetidine). Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant products prior to and during CAMZYOS treatment.

CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program

CAMZYOS is only available through a restricted program called the CAMZYOS REMS Program because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Notable requirements of the CAMZYOS REMS Program include the following:

Prescribers must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program

Patients must enroll in the REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring requirements

Pharmacies must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program and must only dispense to patients who are authorized to receive CAMZYOS

Wholesalers and distributors must only distribute to certified pharmacies

Further information is available at www.CAMZYOSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-833-628-7367.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

CAMZYOS may cause fetal toxicity when administered to a pregnant female, based on animal studies. Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to treatment and advise patients to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, adverse reactions occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly in the CAMZYOS group than in the placebo group were dizziness (27% vs 18%) and syncope (6% vs 2%). There were no new adverse reactions identified in VALOR-HCM.

Effects on Systolic Function

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, mean (SD) resting LVEF was 74% (6) at baseline in both treatment groups. Mean (SD) absolute change from baseline in LVEF was -4% (8) in the CAMZYOS group and 0% (7) in the placebo group over the 30-week treatment period. At Week 38, following an 8-week interruption of trial drug, mean LVEF was similar to baseline for both treatment groups. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, 7 (6%) patients in the CAMZYOS group and 2 (2%) patients in the placebo group experienced reversible reductions in LVEF <50% (median 48%: range 35-49%) while on treatment. In all 7 patients treated with CAMZYOS, LVEF recovered following interruption of CAMZYOS.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Potential for Other Drugs to Affect Plasma Concentrations of CAMZYOS

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and to a lesser extent by CYP3A4 and CYP2C9. Inducers and inhibitors of CYP2C19 and moderate to strong inhibitors or inducers of CYP3A4 may affect the exposures of CAMZYOS.

Impact of Other Drugs on CAMZYOS:

Strong CYP2C19 Inhibitors : Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inducers or Moderate to Strong CYP3A4 Inducers : Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS' efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

: Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS' efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated. Weak CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy.

: Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. For short-term use (eg, 1 week), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a weak inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a moderate inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy. Moderate CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Concomitant use with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Discontinuing use of a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or strong CYP3A4 inhibitor after long-term concomitant use may decrease CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS' efficacy. Initiate CAMZYOS at a starting dosage of 2.5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on a stable therapy with a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (ie, 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS and intend to initiate a moderate CYP2C19 inhibitor or a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor. Avoid initiation of concomitant moderate CYP2C19 and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on a stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available. An increase in dose of CAMZYOS may be needed if the moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or strong inhibitor of CYP3A4 is discontinued after long-term concomitant use. Monitor for new or worsening symptoms. For short-term use (ie, when CAMZYOS dose modification is not feasible), interrupt CAMZYOS for the duration of treatment with a moderate inhibitor of CYP2C19 or a strong inhibitor of CYP3A4. CAMZYOS may be reinitiated at the previous dose immediately on discontinuation of concomitant therapy

Potential for CAMZYOS to Affect Plasma Concentrations of Other Drugs

CAMZYOS is an inducer of CYP3A4, CYP2C9, and CYP2C19. Concomitant use with CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates may reduce plasma concentration of these drugs. Closely monitor when CAMZYOS is used with concomitant CYP3A4, CYP2C9, or CYP2C19 substrates unless otherwise recommended in the Prescribing Information.

Certain Combined Hormonal Contraceptives (CHCs): Progestin and ethinyl estradiol are CYP3A4 substrates. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS may decrease exposures of certain progestins, which may lead to contraceptive failure. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS, but if other CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP450 enzyme induction (eg, intrauterine system) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Drugs That Reduce Cardiac Contractility

Expect additive negative inotropic effects of CAMZYOS and other drugs that reduce cardiac contractility. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations increase the risk of left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms and clinical experience is limited.

If concomitant therapy with a negative inotrope is initiated, or if the dose of a negative inotrope is increased, monitor LVEF closely until stable doses and clinical response have been achieved.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

CAMZYOS may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy. There is a pregnancy safety study for CAMZYOS. If CAMZYOS is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving CAMZYOS or within 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS, healthcare providers should report CAMZYOS exposure by contacting Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 or www.bms.com.

Lactation

The presence of CAMZYOS in human or animal milk, the drug's effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production are unknown. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for CAMZYOS and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from CAMZYOS or from the underlying maternal condition.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of CAMZYOS. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. CHCs containing a combination of ethinyl estradiol and norethindrone may be used with CAMZYOS. However, CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of certain other CHCs. If these CHCs are used, advise patients to add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) or use an alternative contraceptive method during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide.

About ELIQUIS(apixaban)

ELIQUIS is an oral selective Factor Xa inhibitor. By inhibiting Factor Xa, a key blood clotting protein, ELIQUIS decreases thrombin generation and blood clot formation. ELIQUIS is approved for multiple indications in the U.S. based on efficacy and safety data from multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. ELIQUIS is a prescription medicine indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF); for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in adult patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery; for the treatment of DVT and PE in adult patients, and to reduce the risk of recurrent DVT and PE following initial therapy. ELIQUIS is also indicated for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth and older after at least 5 days of initial anticoagulant treatment. ELIQUIS continues to be developed and commercialized by The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance.

ELIQUIS U.S. Important Safety Information

WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF ELIQUIS INCREASES THE RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA

(A) Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If anticoagulation with ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.

(B) Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated with ELIQUIS who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:

use of indwelling epidural catheters

concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet inhibitors, other anticoagulants

a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal punctures

a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery

optimal timing between the administration of ELIQUIS and neuraxial procedures is not known

Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent treatment is necessary.

Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in patients anticoagulated or to be anticoagulated.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Active pathological bleeding

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to ELIQUIS (e.g., anaphylactic reactions)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature Discontinuation: Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events. An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.

Bleeding Risk: ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding. Concomitant use of drugs affecting hemostasis increases the risk of bleeding, including aspirin and other antiplatelet agents, other anticoagulants, heparin, thrombolytic agents, SSRIs, SNRIs, and NSAIDs. Advise patients of signs and symptoms of blood loss and to report them immediately or go to an emergency room. Discontinue ELIQUIS in patients with active pathological hemorrhage. The anticoagulant effect of apixaban can be expected to persist for at least 24 hours after the last dose (i.e., about two half-lives). An agent to reverse the anti-factor Xa activity of apixaban is available for adults. Please visit www.andexxa.com for more information on availability of a specific reversal agent. Its safety and efficacy have not been established in pediatric patients.





ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding. Spinal/Epidural Anesthesia or Puncture: Patients treated with ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or permanent paralysis.



The risk of these events may be increased by the postoperative use of indwelling epidural catheters or the concomitant use of medicinal products affecting hemostasis. Indwelling epidural or intrathecal catheters should not be removed earlier than 24 hours after the last administration of ELIQUIS. The next dose of ELIQUIS should not be administered earlier than 5 hours after the removal of the catheter. The risk may also be increased by traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal puncture. If traumatic puncture occurs, delay the administration of ELIQUIS for 48 hours.



Monitor patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted, urgent diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider the potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in ELIQUIS patients.



No data are available on the timing of the placement or removal of neuraxial catheters in pediatric patients while on ELIQUIS. Discontinue ELIQUIS and consider a short acting parenteral anticoagulant.

Prosthetic Heart Valves: The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is not recommended in these patients.

Acute PE in Hemodynamically Unstable Patients or Patients who Require Thrombolysis or Pulmonary Embolectomy: Initiation of ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary embolectomy.

Increased Risk of Thrombosis in Patients with Triple Positive Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS): Direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs), including ELIQUIS, are not recommended for use in patients with triple-positive APS. For patients with APS (especially those who are triple positive [positive for lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin, and anti-beta 2-glycoprotein I antibodies]), treatment with DOACs has been associated with increased rates of recurrent thrombotic events compared with vitamin K antagonist therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common and most serious adverse reactions reported with ELIQUIS were related to bleeding in adult patients.

Overall, the safety profile of ELIQUIS in pediatric patients from birth and older was generally similar to that in adults and consistent across different pediatric age groups. The most common adverse reactions (=10%) in pediatric patients were headache, vomiting, and excessive menstrual bleeding.

TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION FOR SURGERY AND OTHER INTERVENTIONS

ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 48 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a moderate or high risk of unacceptable or clinically significant bleeding. ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 24 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a low risk of bleeding or where the bleeding would be noncritical in location and easily controlled. Bridging anticoagulation during the 24 to 48 hours after stopping ELIQUIS and prior to the intervention is not generally required. ELIQUIS should be restarted after the surgical or other procedures as soon as adequate hemostasis has been established.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Inhibitors of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) increase exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole, or ritonavir). In patients already taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Clarithromycin

Although clarithromycin is a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor, pharmacokinetic data suggest that no dose adjustment is necessary with concomitant administration with ELIQUIS.

Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers (e.g., rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. John's wort) because such drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban.

Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Agents: Coadministration of antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytics, heparin, aspirin, and chronic NSAID use increases the risk of bleeding. APPRAISE-2, a placebo-controlled clinical trial of apixaban in high-risk post-acute coronary syndrome patients treated with aspirin or the combination of aspirin and clopidogrel, was terminated early due to a higher rate of bleeding with apixaban compared to placebo.

PREGNANCY

The limited available data on ELIQUIS use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform drug-associated risks of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse developmental outcomes. Treatment may increase the risk of bleeding during pregnancy and delivery, and in the fetus and neonate. Labor or delivery: ELIQUIS use during labor or delivery in women who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia may result in epidural or spinal hematomas. Consider use of a shorter acting anticoagulant as delivery approaches.



LACTATION

Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with ELIQUIS.

FEMALES AND MALES OF REPRODUCTIVE POTENTIAL

Females of reproductive potential requiring anticoagulation should discuss pregnancy planning with their physician. The risk of clinically significant uterine bleeding, potentially requiring gynecological surgical interventions, identified with oral anticoagulants including ELIQUIS should be assessed in these patients and those with abnormal uterine bleeding.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS, available at BMS.com.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that CAMZYOS (mavacamten) and Eliquis (apixaban)may not receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such products for such indications will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

